Movers & Shakers: WPP, M&C Saatchi, Edelman, WE, Gandhi and more

Digital publisher hires comms director

Independent digital studio TheSoul Publishing has hired Eric Schultz as its global comms director. Read more.

M&C Saatchi furloughs staff

M&C Saatchi says it is pursuing cost-cutting measures including furloughing staff and reducing salaries of a "very large proportion" of its highest-paid employees amid the coronavirus crisis. Read more.

Trainline hires Newgate partner

George Robinson has left Newgate Communications, where he was an associate partner, to take up the role of head of UK government relations at travel platform Trainline. Read more.

Government comms director exits

Kirsty Buchanan has left her job as director of comms at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) after less than a year amid allegations of bullying. Read more.

Gandhi returns to Onyx Health

Newcastle-based healthcare marketing communications agency Onyx Health has appointed Alex Gandhi (pictured below) as account director to steer the agency through the COVID-19 crisis and expand the business over the coming year. He rejoins the team from international healthcare comms firm Open Health, where he was senior account manager. Gandhi previously worked for Onyx Health as an account manager and has also worked at Hanover and Racepoint Global on public affairs, MedTech and healthcare-based businesses.

WPP rolls out cost-cutting measures

WPP has announced a wide range of cost-cutting and cash-saving measures to protect profitability, where possible, and conserve jobs as it copes with the severe financial fallout from the COVID-19 crisis. Read more.

Insurer appoints marcoms chief

NHBC, a warranty and insurance provider for new homes in the UK, has appointed Guy Lambert as head of marketing and communications. Read more.

Edelman hires food and beverage lead

Edelman has appointed Rebecca Boustead as executive vice-president for the food and beverage sector in Asia-Pacific. She joins from Kellogg. Read more.

WE’s former president joins SC Johnson

SC Johnson has named Alan VanderMolen, former international president of WE Communications, as chief communications officer and senior vice-president. Read more.

Labour strategist joins Survation

Former senior Labour and NHS comms figure Carl Shoben has left his role as the party's director of strategy to join polling and research firm Survation, leading its strategic communications division. Read more.