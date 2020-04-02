Pitch Update: Samsung, Sanofi, LG, Swisse Me and more

Sanofi adds consultancy

Public affairs specialist WA Communications has been chosen to handle government affairs in the UK for Sanofi Genzyme’s work on rare diseases. Read more.

Fashion brand picks Carousel

Fashion retailer Cotton Traders has appointed Carousel to manage its public relations work and support its web, catalogue and retail business. Read more

Swisse Me appoints Threepipe for UK launch brief

Swisse Me, a new UK lifestyle nutrition brand (below), has appointed Threepipe’s dedicated Amazon team, Emergent, to help launch its range of wellness products on the retail platform. Emergent will build an Amazon brand store and organically optimise Swisse Me’s range of collagen smoothies, jelly sticks and daily shots. This will be supported by Amazon Advertising (AMS) and DSP campaigns to drive purchase on Amazon UK. Swisse Me is a sister brand to Swisse, Australia’s biggest vitamin, supplement and personal care company.

Samsung Electronics appoints comms partner

Samsung Electronics has appointed Propeller Group to raise awareness of its advertising arm, Samsung Ads. Read more.

Salon Studios turns to FOUR

UK beauty industry co-working hub Salon Studios has appointed FOUR PR & Marketing as its retained agency. Salon Studios provides self-contained, move-in-ready, stylish salons for self-employed professionals, all for the same rate as normal chair hire. FOUR will handle PR and marketing, working with business founder Roz Colthart to promote the brand.

TheSoul Publishing hires UK and US agencies

Independent digital studio TheSoul Publishing has appointed new agency partners Milk & Honey PR and 5W Public Relations. Read more.

LG Electronics launches global review

LG Electronics has issued an RFP for its global corporate PR AOR account. WPP, the incumbent, has been invited to repitch for the business. Read more.

Stef Fit hires publicist

Fitness expert Stef Fit (below) has appointed Charnley Communications as her personal publicist. She is best known for her physique, expert advice and informative workouts to millions on social media. Christopher Charnley, founder of Charnley Communications said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Stef and have some incredible plans for the months ahead.”

German agency wins greentech clients

Berlin-based PR firm PIABO has added three accounts to its new Greentech and Sustainability Practice: Respond Accelerator, Green City Solutions and Compleo Charging Solutions.

Banking app Lanistar hires London agency

Lanistar, a new banking technology company, has hired Centropy PR following a four-way competitive pitch process. The Shoreditch-based PR shop, founded by former Hotwire board director Steven George-Hilley, will lead Lanistar’s PR and communications strategy, providing messaging, media relations and social-media support. Lanistar recently launched with more than 45 full-time staff and 150 support staff due to be added. The business was founded by entrepreneur Gurhan Kiziloz, who wants to create a £1bn fintech company and challenge traditional banking services.

Vital Capital chooses agency

BackBay Communications has been retained as the agency of record by Vital Capital, an investor focused on companies in sub-Saharan Africa. BackBay will develop and deploy an integrated public relations, content development and digital marketing programme that raises awareness of Vital Capital as “a leading impact investor” in the region. The programme will encompass media relations, social media, content development, electronic communications, conferences, and other tactics.

Mindfulness app Synctuition hires PR firm

Tech PR firm Liberty Communications has been appointed to deliver PR support to Synctuition, a mindfulness and relaxation app designed to help people de-stress, become more positive and enjoy better sleeping patterns. Liberty has been hired to implement an external communications strategy to launch the app in the US and UK. It will handle media relations and a partner programme to position the app as a solution to support the mental health of individuals and businesses.



