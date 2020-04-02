Airbnb’s Musa Tariq inspires Instagram to change Questions feature

Added 43 minutes ago by Diana Bradley

Instagram wants to “spread more kindness in the world."

Blog

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri just changed the platform's Questions feature based on some advice from Airbnb Experience global head of marketing Musa Tariq.

Instagram users can post a Questions sticker to their Story, and the sticker auto-populates with the phrase "Ask me a question." Each query a follower sends can be answered publicly in an additional Story.

On Wednesday evening, Tariq tweeted a "small request" to Instagram. He suggested the platform change the default text from "Ask me a question" to "How can I help?" He said that by making the change, Instagram would "spread more kindness in the world than most of us could ever dream of."

On Thursday morning, Mosseri tweeted that Instagram had made the change. 

This week, Instagram parent Facebook outlined how the company and its platforms are supporting the global public health community's work to keep people safe and informed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it is also working to address long-term impacts by supporting industries in need and making it easier for people to find and offer help in their communities.

