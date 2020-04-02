Airbnb’s Musa Tariq inspires Instagram to change Questions feature

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri just changed the platform's Questions feature based on some advice from Airbnb Experience global head of marketing Musa Tariq.

Instagram users can post a Questions sticker to their Story, and the sticker auto-populates with the phrase "Ask me a question." Each query a follower sends can be answered publicly in an additional Story.

On Wednesday evening, Tariq tweeted a "small request" to Instagram. He suggested the platform change the default text from "Ask me a question" to "How can I help?" He said that by making the change, Instagram would "spread more kindness in the world than most of us could ever dream of."

I have a small request @instagram - how can we change the default text here, from “Ask me a question” to “How can I help?”. Even just for a week. Changing 4 simple words, would spread more kindness in the world than most of us could ever dream of. ???? @kevinweil @ajlucio5 pic.twitter.com/rMl0UJRwGs — Musa Tariq (@MusaTariq) April 2, 2020

On Thursday morning, Mosseri tweeted that Instagram had made the change.

We love the idea of reframing the question to focus on others — so we just launched it right now. We’re hoping it’ll be a small way help people spread kindness and support. pic.twitter.com/ZAqq6MfUF2 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) April 2, 2020

This week, Instagram parent Facebook outlined how the company and its platforms are supporting the global public health community's work to keep people safe and informed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it is also working to address long-term impacts by supporting industries in need and making it easier for people to find and offer help in their communities.