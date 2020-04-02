Carhartt names Zeno Group US AOR

DEARBORN, MI: Work and outdoor clothing company Carhartt has named Zeno Group as its PR AOR in the U.S.

The firm started working with Carhartt in February after the brand issued an RFP late last year, Carhartt spokeswoman Amy Hellebuyck said via email. She did not say why the brand issued the RFP or how many firms it invited to pitch, but confirmed the incumbent agency was Costa Mesa, California-based The Brand Amp.

Zeno did not respond to requests for comment.

The Brand Amp cofounder Todd Brooks said the account review, which his firm participated in, took place after personnel changes at Carhartt. He added that the shop is proud of the work it did for the brand over a relationship of a decade.

“We love the brand and everyone that works there,” he said via email. “Unfortunately, it is not an unfamiliar story. Staff changes on the client side often lead to agency change. It’s part of the agency experience.”

Zeno’s revenue grew 14% in 2018 to $73.3 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.