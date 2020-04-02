Samsung Electronics adds UK comms agency

Propeller Group will work with Samsung’s EMEA marketing team and lead communications, strategy and outreach in the UK market.

The brief is to drive awareness of the Samsung Ads offer and establish the brand as a “market leader” for advanced TV.

Samsung Ads enables advertisers to use data to target ads to households with Samsung Smart TVs in countries including the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Austria, Switzerland and Russia.

Samsung Ads Europe vice-president Alex Hole said: “The lines between TV and digital have blurred and we have entered a new era of Advanced TV. In this new era Samsung Ads has a pivotal role to play, allowing advertisers to combine the entertainment power of the big screen with the granular measurement and accountability of digital.

“We knew it was important to partner with an agency like Propeller Group who understand the nuances of the UK market and allow us to communicate our story effectively.”

Kieran Kent, managing director of Propeller PR, added: “Few brands command international recognition like Samsung. Having operated at the forefront of consumer technology for the best part of a century, Samsung has an unrivalled reputation for delivering next-generation experiences to audiences around the globe.”



