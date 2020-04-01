Brand Film Awards US 2020 finalists announced

The Brand Film Awards U.S., scheduled for May 7 in New York City, is now taking place as a virtual event. Go here for more information on how you can attend this premier celebration of brand storytelling.

And now for the finalists. The envelope please...

Animation

Wonderful Tools

Apple and Buck with TBWA\Media Arts Lab

The History of “La Cerveza Más Fina”

Corona Mexico and Observatory with Nexus Studios



Automotive/Transportation

Airstream — The Around The World Caravan

Airstream and The Public Works with See Spark Go

Small Car, Big Dreams: Restoring Serial One, the First Honda Car in the U.S.

American Honda Motor Co. and RPA with Bo's House of Visual Arts, RPA Advertising

An Avant Story

Audi of America with Tilt Creative + Production

Bentley Centenary Celebration & Parade - NYC

Bentley Motors with Kingdom Creative

I Went There series

Mitsubishi and Atlas Obscura with OMD



B2B

High Ground: How one small town in Texas came together during Hurricane Harvey

Allstate and The Atlantic with Atlantic Re:think

Uncovering Potential

HireVue & re:work with HighWire

Code & Response

IBM Originals with Media Monks, 8Bar and Passion Point Collective

Achieving what is Humanly Possible: Ashley Kimbel

Siemens USA with SuperFilms! and Ogilvy

Marble: Big Data for Every Child

UNICEF and Jones Knowles Ritchie



Cinematography

In The Time It Takes To Get There

Adobe and Pereira O'Dell with RSA Films and Edelman

An Avant Story

Audi of America with Tilt Creative + Production

Art of Cold

Coors Light and Courageous Studios with Connect @ Publicis Media

McDonald's Flagship Farmer Program

McDonald's and Taylor Made Media

Navajo Son

YETI and Rabbit Foot Studios

Comedy

Wi-Fi Withdrawal

American Airlines and Allison+Partners with Streetlight Film & Media and MediaCom

Who?

Fox Networks Group Latin America and Ponce

Sparkling

Navarro Correas and Ponce with Argentinacine

J.J. Watt Reveals His Super Robot... The J.J. Bot

Omaze

Pet Friendly

VCA Animal Hospitals and Observatory with Caviar Content and Exverus Media

Consumer Goods

#savethebeyond

Citizen Watch and A+E Networks

The History of “La Cerveza Más Fina”

Corona Mexico and Observatory with Nexus Studios

Sparkling

Navarro Correas and Ponce with Argentinacine

Torrid Stories

Torrid with Bullitt Branded

Pet Friendly

VCA and Observatory with Caviar Content and Exverus Media

Creative Agency

Winner has been selected and will be announced on May 7

Directing

An Avant Story

Audi of America with Tilt Creative + Production

I Imagine

America Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers – ImagineThat.org and Brainchild Creative with Tiny Giant and Singer Associates

Momentum Shift

Orangetheory Fitness and Ketchum Sports & Entertainment with Culture.house

Documentary

North Country

(@thenorthface) (@burton) (@icelantic_skis) (@merrell) (@keen) (@kuhl) (@prana) and Stept Studios

Pedaling for Peace

Google and Google Brand Studio with Lonelyleap

History of Memory

HP with Redglass Pictures and Passion Point Collective

Asia Rising: How The Next-Gen Of Asian Hip Hop is Taking Over The Music World

Red Bull and PUSH with 88Rising and Red Bull Media House

Navajo Son

YETI and Rabbit Foot Studios



Editing

Pedaling for Peace

Google and Google Brand Studio with Lonelyleap

There’s Something Different Here

Klick Health

I Went There series

Mitsubishi and Atlas Obscura with OMD

Emerging Talent

A.J. Spitz, Director/Producer, Intertwine Studios



Western Reserve Academy Student Actors, Writers, Directors & Production Assistants



Emotional

An Avant Story

Audi of America with Tilt Creative + Production

History of Memory

HP with Redglass Pictures and Passion Point Collective

A Touch of Sugar

Merck Type 2 Diabetes (Unbranded) and GCI Health with Bicephaly Pictures

Make Room

Netflix and Red & Co. with The Corner Shop

Achieving what is Humanly Possible: Ashley Kimbel

Siemens USA with SuperFilms! and Ogilvy



Employee Engagement

We Are Proud and We're All in it Together

Allied Pilots Association and Seven Letter with Advoc8



Moguls in the Making

Ally with SoulPancake, Anomaly, MediaCom and Prosek

(Not) Another Sizzle Reel

Atlantic Re:think

Canada Goose Space Program

Canada Goose and North Strategic with Notch Video

There’s Something Different Here

Klick Health

Financial Services

Breaking Barriers

American Express and Notch Video with The Globe & Mail Content Studio and North Strategic

May Day

Charles Schwab with Breakwater Studios and UM

Second Act Careers: The Biker

Charles Schwab with Universal Media



Investing in Greater Possibilities Together

Invesco QQQ and Courageous Studios with GRP Media

Healthcare

Survivorship Today: What It’s Like to Live with Cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb and GCI Health with Yard Dog and Havas Media

That's Not Your Story

Mederi Foundation and Jared Cruce Studio with Earth Experience



A Touch of Sugar

Merck Type 2 Diabetes (Unbranded) and GCI Health with Bicephaly Pictures

Blood

Rocky Mountain Health Plans and Greenpoint Pictures with Parallel Path and Witness Me

My Bariatric Journey

The Well by Northwell Health and Revmade



In-House Team

BAE Systems

Google Brand Studio

Integration

A Touch of Sugar

Merck Type 2 Diabetes (Unbranded) and GCI Health with Bicephaly Pictures

Chart Your Course

The Lincoln Motor Company and Hudson Rouge with Radical Media

Music Genesis

Visit Seattle and PB& with UNHEARD/OF

Interactive

Winner has been selected and will be announced on May 7

Music/Entertainment

Who?

Fox Networks Group Latin America and Ponce

Raja Kumari: So Far|A Short Film by Sony

Sony with Joe Greco Productions and Universal McCann

Not-for-profit/Government

Supporting Volunteer Firefighters: Unsung Heroes

Anheuser-Busch’s Emergency Water Donation Program and Praytell

Easterseals Disability Film Challenge

Easterseals and CK&D

LAPL x Gajin Fujita

Los Angeles Public Library

Love Always Prevails

Operation Smile with CliffCo



It Starts With Music

Texas Music Educators Association and Arrow with 12FPS

Screenplay

In The The Time It Takes To Get There

Adobe and Pereira O'Dell with RSA Films and Edelman

Who?

Fox Networks Group Latin America and Ponce

Sport

Cheers to 100

Bud Light/Kansas City Chiefs and 160over90

Built on Boards

Burton Snowboards

Courtyard: Unstoppable

Courtyard by Marriott and Whistle

The Ride – wheelchair tennis spotlight

Deloitte & United States Tennis Association

Sparkling

Navarro Correas and Ponce with Argentinacine

Travel/Leisure

Airstream — The Around The World Caravan

Airstream and The Public Works with See Spark Go

Room 702

Hilton Worldwide with VaynerMedia and Edelman

The Offline Playlist

New Orleans Tourism and 360i with 11 Days

Family Style

Visit Seattle and PB& with Vice Media



Discover Ohio

Visit the USA and Beautiful Destinations with MediaCom and Finn Partners



Viral

Senior City Girls Twerk

Capitol Music Group



A Touch of Sugar

Merck Type 2 Diabetes (Unbranded) and GCI Health with Bicephaly Pictures