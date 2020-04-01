Brand Film Awards US 2020 finalists announced

The Brand Film Awards U.S., scheduled for May 7 in New York City, is now taking place as a virtual event. Go here for more information on how you can attend this premier celebration of brand storytelling.
Animation
Wonderful Tools
Apple and Buck with TBWA\Media Arts Lab
The History of “La Cerveza Más Fina”
Corona Mexico and Observatory with Nexus Studios
Automotive/Transportation
Airstream — The Around The World Caravan
Airstream and The Public Works with See Spark Go
Small Car, Big Dreams: Restoring Serial One, the First Honda Car in the U.S.
American Honda Motor Co. and RPA with Bo's House of Visual Arts, RPA Advertising
An Avant Story
Audi of America with Tilt Creative + Production
Bentley Centenary Celebration & Parade - NYC
Bentley Motors with Kingdom Creative
I Went There series
Mitsubishi and Atlas Obscura with OMD
B2B
High Ground: How one small town in Texas came together during Hurricane Harvey
Allstate and The Atlantic with Atlantic Re:think
Uncovering Potential
HireVue & re:work with HighWire
Code & Response
IBM Originals with Media Monks, 8Bar and Passion Point Collective
Achieving what is Humanly Possible: Ashley Kimbel
Siemens USA with SuperFilms! and Ogilvy
Marble: Big Data for Every Child
UNICEF and Jones Knowles Ritchie
Cinematography
In The Time It Takes To Get There
Adobe and Pereira O'Dell with RSA Films and Edelman
Art of Cold
Coors Light and Courageous Studios with Connect @ Publicis Media
McDonald's Flagship Farmer Program
McDonald's and Taylor Made Media
Navajo Son
YETI and Rabbit Foot Studios
Comedy
Wi-Fi Withdrawal
American Airlines and Allison+Partners with Streetlight Film & Media and MediaCom
Who?
Fox Networks Group Latin America and Ponce
Sparkling
Navarro Correas and Ponce with Argentinacine
J.J. Watt Reveals His Super Robot... The J.J. Bot
Omaze
Pet Friendly
VCA Animal Hospitals and Observatory with Caviar Content and Exverus Media
Consumer Goods
#savethebeyond
Citizen Watch and A+E Networks
Torrid Stories
Torrid with Bullitt Branded
Creative Agency
Directing
I Imagine
America Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers – ImagineThat.org and Brainchild Creative with Tiny Giant and Singer Associates
Momentum Shift
Orangetheory Fitness and Ketchum Sports & Entertainment with Culture.house
Documentary
North Country
(@thenorthface) (@burton) (@icelantic_skis) (@merrell) (@keen) (@kuhl) (@prana) and Stept Studios
Pedaling for Peace
Google and Google Brand Studio with Lonelyleap
History of Memory
HP with Redglass Pictures and Passion Point Collective
Asia Rising: How The Next-Gen Of Asian Hip Hop is Taking Over The Music World
Red Bull and PUSH with 88Rising and Red Bull Media House
Editing
Pedaling for Peace
Google and Google Brand Studio with Lonelyleap
There’s Something Different Here
Klick Health
I Went There series
Mitsubishi and Atlas Obscura with OMD
Emerging Talent
A.J. Spitz, Director/Producer, Intertwine Studios
Western Reserve Academy Student Actors, Writers, Directors & Production Assistants
Emotional
A Touch of Sugar
Merck Type 2 Diabetes (Unbranded) and GCI Health with Bicephaly Pictures
Make Room
Netflix and Red & Co. with The Corner Shop
Employee Engagement
We Are Proud and We're All in it Together
Allied Pilots Association and Seven Letter with Advoc8
Moguls in the Making
Ally with SoulPancake, Anomaly, MediaCom and Prosek
(Not) Another Sizzle Reel
Atlantic Re:think
Canada Goose Space Program
Canada Goose and North Strategic with Notch Video
There’s Something Different Here
Klick Health
Financial Services
Breaking Barriers
American Express and Notch Video with The Globe & Mail Content Studio and North Strategic
May Day
Charles Schwab with Breakwater Studios and UM
Second Act Careers: The Biker
Charles Schwab with Universal Media
Investing in Greater Possibilities Together
Invesco QQQ and Courageous Studios with GRP Media
Healthcare
Survivorship Today: What It’s Like to Live with Cancer
Bristol Myers Squibb and GCI Health with Yard Dog and Havas Media
That's Not Your Story
Mederi Foundation and Jared Cruce Studio with Earth Experience
Blood
Rocky Mountain Health Plans and Greenpoint Pictures with Parallel Path and Witness Me
My Bariatric Journey
The Well by Northwell Health and Revmade
In-House Team
BAE Systems
Google Brand Studio
Integration
Chart Your Course
The Lincoln Motor Company and Hudson Rouge with Radical Media
Music Genesis
Visit Seattle and PB& with UNHEARD/OF
Interactive
Music/Entertainment
Who?
Fox Networks Group Latin America and Ponce
Raja Kumari: So Far|A Short Film by Sony
Sony with Joe Greco Productions and Universal McCann
Not-for-profit/Government
Supporting Volunteer Firefighters: Unsung Heroes
Anheuser-Busch’s Emergency Water Donation Program and Praytell
Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
Easterseals and CK&D
LAPL x Gajin Fujita
Los Angeles Public Library
Love Always Prevails
Operation Smile with CliffCo
It Starts With Music
Texas Music Educators Association and Arrow with 12FPS
Screenplay
In The The Time It Takes To Get There
Adobe and Pereira O'Dell with RSA Films and Edelman
Who?
Fox Networks Group Latin America and Ponce
Sport
Cheers to 100
Bud Light/Kansas City Chiefs and 160over90
Built on Boards
Burton Snowboards
Courtyard: Unstoppable
Courtyard by Marriott and Whistle
The Ride – wheelchair tennis spotlight
Deloitte & United States Tennis Association
Travel/Leisure
Airstream — The Around The World Caravan
Airstream and The Public Works with See Spark Go
Room 702
Hilton Worldwide with VaynerMedia and Edelman
The Offline Playlist
New Orleans Tourism and 360i with 11 Days
Family Style
Visit Seattle and PB& with Vice Media
Discover Ohio
Visit the USA and Beautiful Destinations with MediaCom and Finn Partners
Viral
Senior City Girls Twerk
Capitol Music Group
