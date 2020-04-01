Brand Film Awards US 2020 finalists announced

See who made the shortlist of top brand films to be feted by PRWeek and Campaign.

News

The Brand Film Awards U.S., scheduled for May 7 in New York City, is now taking place as a virtual event. Go here for more information on how you can attend this premier celebration of brand storytelling. 

And now for the finalists. The envelope please...

Animation
Wonderful Tools
Apple and Buck with TBWA\Media Arts Lab

The History of “La Cerveza Más Fina”
Corona Mexico and Observatory with Nexus Studios

Automotive/Transportation
Airstream — The Around The World Caravan
Airstream and The Public Works with See Spark Go

Small Car, Big Dreams: Restoring Serial One, the First Honda Car in the U.S.
American Honda Motor Co. and RPA with Bo's House of Visual Arts, RPA Advertising

An Avant Story
Audi of America with Tilt Creative + Production

Bentley Centenary Celebration & Parade - NYC
Bentley Motors with Kingdom Creative

I Went There series
Mitsubishi and Atlas Obscura with OMD

B2B
High Ground: How one small town in Texas came together during Hurricane Harvey
Allstate and The Atlantic with Atlantic Re:think

Uncovering Potential
HireVue & re:work with HighWire

Code & Response
IBM Originals with Media Monks, 8Bar and Passion Point Collective

Achieving what is Humanly Possible: Ashley Kimbel
Siemens USA with SuperFilms! and Ogilvy

Marble: Big Data for Every Child
UNICEF and Jones Knowles Ritchie

Cinematography
In The Time It Takes To Get There
Adobe and Pereira O'Dell with RSA Films and Edelman

An Avant Story
Audi of America with Tilt Creative + Production

Art of Cold
Coors Light and Courageous Studios with Connect @ Publicis Media

McDonald's Flagship Farmer Program
McDonald's and Taylor Made Media

Navajo Son
YETI and Rabbit Foot Studios

Comedy
Wi-Fi Withdrawal
American Airlines and Allison+Partners with Streetlight Film & Media and MediaCom

Who?
Fox Networks Group Latin America and Ponce

Sparkling
Navarro Correas and Ponce with Argentinacine

J.J. Watt Reveals His Super Robot... The J.J. Bot
Omaze

Pet Friendly
VCA Animal Hospitals and Observatory with Caviar Content and Exverus Media

Consumer Goods
#savethebeyond
Citizen Watch and A+E Networks

The History of “La Cerveza Más Fina”
Corona Mexico and Observatory with Nexus Studios

Sparkling
Navarro Correas and Ponce with Argentinacine

Torrid Stories
Torrid with Bullitt Branded

Pet Friendly
VCA and Observatory with Caviar Content and Exverus Media

Creative Agency
Winner has been selected and will be announced on May 7

Directing
An Avant Story
Audi of America with Tilt Creative + Production

I Imagine
America Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers – ImagineThat.org and Brainchild Creative with Tiny Giant and Singer Associates

Momentum Shift
Orangetheory Fitness and Ketchum Sports & Entertainment with Culture.house

Documentary
North Country
(@thenorthface) (@burton) (@icelantic_skis) (@merrell) (@keen) (@kuhl) (@prana) and Stept Studios 

Pedaling for Peace
Google and Google Brand Studio with Lonelyleap

History of Memory
HP with Redglass Pictures and Passion Point Collective

Asia Rising: How The Next-Gen Of Asian Hip Hop is Taking Over The Music World
Red Bull and PUSH with 88Rising and Red Bull Media House

Navajo Son
YETI and Rabbit Foot Studios

Editing
Pedaling for Peace
Google and Google Brand Studio with Lonelyleap

There’s Something Different Here
Klick Health

I Went There series
Mitsubishi and Atlas Obscura with OMD

Emerging Talent
A.J. Spitz, Director/Producer, Intertwine Studios

Western Reserve Academy Student Actors, Writers, Directors & Production Assistants

Emotional
An Avant Story
Audi of America with Tilt Creative + Production 

History of Memory
HP with Redglass Pictures and Passion Point Collective

A Touch of Sugar
Merck Type 2 Diabetes (Unbranded) and GCI Health with Bicephaly Pictures

Make Room
Netflix and Red & Co. with The Corner Shop

Achieving what is Humanly Possible: Ashley Kimbel
Siemens USA with SuperFilms! and Ogilvy

Employee Engagement
We Are Proud and We're All in it Together
Allied Pilots Association and Seven Letter with Advoc8

Moguls in the Making
Ally with SoulPancake, Anomaly, MediaCom and Prosek

(Not) Another Sizzle Reel
Atlantic Re:think

Canada Goose Space Program
Canada Goose and North Strategic with Notch Video

There’s Something Different Here
Klick Health

Financial Services
Breaking Barriers
American Express and Notch Video with The Globe & Mail Content Studio and North Strategic

May Day
Charles Schwab with Breakwater Studios and UM

Second Act Careers: The Biker
Charles Schwab with Universal Media

Investing in Greater Possibilities Together
Invesco QQQ and Courageous Studios with GRP Media

Healthcare
Survivorship Today: What It’s Like to Live with Cancer
Bristol Myers Squibb and GCI Health with Yard Dog and Havas Media

That's Not Your Story
Mederi Foundation and Jared Cruce Studio with Earth Experience

A Touch of Sugar
Merck Type 2 Diabetes (Unbranded) and GCI Health with Bicephaly Pictures

Blood
Rocky Mountain Health Plans and Greenpoint Pictures with Parallel Path and Witness Me

My Bariatric Journey
The Well by Northwell Health and Revmade

In-House Team
BAE Systems

Google Brand Studio

Integration
A Touch of Sugar
Merck Type 2 Diabetes (Unbranded) and GCI Health with Bicephaly Pictures

Chart Your Course
The Lincoln Motor Company and Hudson Rouge with Radical Media

Music Genesis
Visit Seattle and PB& with UNHEARD/OF

Interactive
Winner has been selected and will be announced on May 7 

Music/Entertainment
Who?
Fox Networks Group Latin America and Ponce

Raja Kumari: So Far|A Short Film by Sony
Sony with Joe Greco Productions and Universal McCann

Not-for-profit/Government
Supporting Volunteer Firefighters: Unsung Heroes
Anheuser-Busch’s Emergency Water Donation Program and Praytell

Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
Easterseals and CK&D

LAPL x Gajin Fujita
Los Angeles Public Library

Love Always Prevails
Operation Smile with CliffCo

It Starts With Music
Texas Music Educators Association and Arrow with 12FPS

Screenplay
In The The Time It Takes To Get There
Adobe and Pereira O'Dell with RSA Films and Edelman

Who?
Fox Networks Group Latin America and Ponce

Sport
Cheers to 100
Bud Light/Kansas City Chiefs and 160over90

Built on Boards
Burton Snowboards

Courtyard: Unstoppable
Courtyard by Marriott and Whistle

The Ride – wheelchair tennis spotlight
Deloitte & United States Tennis Association

Sparkling
Navarro Correas and Ponce with Argentinacine

Travel/Leisure
Airstream — The Around The World Caravan
Airstream and The Public Works with See Spark Go

Room 702
Hilton Worldwide with VaynerMedia and Edelman

The Offline Playlist
New Orleans Tourism and 360i with 11 Days

Family Style
Visit Seattle and PB& with Vice Media

Discover Ohio
Visit the USA and Beautiful Destinations with MediaCom and Finn Partners

Viral
Senior City Girls Twerk
Capitol Music Group

A Touch of Sugar
Merck Type 2 Diabetes (Unbranded) and GCI Health with Bicephaly Pictures

