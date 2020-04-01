British retailer appoints UK agency for fashion brief

The Manchester-based agency will manage media relations for the business, driving product placement for its fashion collections with a focus on its womenswear collection.

Cotton Traders campaign and communications manager Kate Johnstone said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Carousel, the team understood our brief, business and product offer, responding with a targeted and formulated plan which we’re confident will deliver against our PR objectives in 2020 and beyond.”

“We’re really excited to start work with Cotton Traders, the brief was well suited to Carousel thanks to our extensive retail and fashion experience and we look forward to working together," added Jack Rigby, senior account director at Carousel.