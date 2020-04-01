Adam Sohn named Intuit CCO

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA: Intuit has named Adam Sohn, former VP of comms for Lockheed Martin Space, as SVP and chief communications officer.

Sohn started in the role on March 30, reporting to Lara Balazs, CMO and GM of Intuit’s strategic partnerships group. He is leading the company’s 75-person global comms team and all internal and external communications.

Sohn is replacing Rob Lanesey, who had been CCO since 2011 and an Intuit employee since 2002. Last year, Lanesey said he is planning to retire, but would stay with the company until September 2020 to onboard his successor and work on special projects.

Sohn said he was attracted to Intuit’s mission of powering prosperity around the world, describing it as simple and bold in an emailed statement. The company is the maker of financial products such as TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mint.

Intuit’s revenue was up 13% to $1.7 billion in its fiscal Q2 2020, which ended on January 31, while operating income increased by 16% to $270 million.

Sohn had worked at Lockheed since January 2018. The aerospace company could not be reached for comment about his exit.

Sohn also worked at Amazon, managing global communications for its devices and business services group, which sells products including Echo, Alexa and Fire TV, as well as at Microsoft. He also worked on both of President Bill Clinton’s national campaigns.