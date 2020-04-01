Intrado integrates comms solutions with Adobe Experience Cloud

OMAHA, NE: Communications technology vendor Intrado has started a partnership with Adobe to integrate its digital media products with Adobe Experience Cloud.

The initial integration will give PR teams and brand marketers a holistic view of communications and marketing campaign outcomes in the same dashboard in Marketo Engage, part of Adobe Experience Cloud. The combination will create a view of the customer journey across earned and paid media touchpoints, according to the companies.

The integration will also enable users to develop attribution metrics for earned media’s impact on marketing campaigns and to compare outcomes for earned media and paid media alongside email, social and other channels. Press release metrics can be compared with web traffic data, and earned media campaigns with upticks in social conversations, according to the companies.

Intrado’s digital media suite supports PR, investor relations and corporate communications teams, as well as marketers. The Adobe Experience Cloud offers a network of solutions aimed primarily at marketing, commerce and advertising operations.