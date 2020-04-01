Edelman helps Asics host virtual-reality shoe launch

Sportswear brand Asics held its first virtual-reality shoe launch yesterday (Tuesday) after changing its plans to host a physical event later this year.

The brand was due to unveil three shoes at the Innovation Summit in Tokyo in August. A video of the launch will remain available on YouTube in 360-degree format.

The new shoes were Metaracer, a distance racing shoe; Metasprint, a spikeless track shoe; and Metarise, a volleyball shoe.

Yasuhito Hirota, president and chief operating officer of Asics, said: "We believe that now, more than ever, it’s really important to remember the positive impact of sport for individuals and society. Exercise uplifts people, so they achieve a sound mind through a sound body. And what better way to showcase Asics innovation than taking people to a virtual innovation lab that brings our technology to life."

Asics has also opened access to its Asics Studio at-home workout app for the duration of the lockdown to help people exercise at home.

Solarflare Studio worked alongside Edelman to deliver the project.

A version of this article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign