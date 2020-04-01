Talkwalker shares COVID-19 social media data

The daily updated report is free online.

NEW YORK: As of March 27, there had been 18.8 million mentions of COVID-19 on social media, blogs, news websites and forums. And that was just in the previous 24 hours. 

The spiking conversations are delivering a volume of information — and disinformation — that is hard to get a handle on. Social media monitoring and analytics platform Talkwalker is making information about this worldwide conversation accessible through its COVID-19 Global Report, available for free online and updated daily.

The report is identifying trending themes and hashtags, insights on industry impact and links to trending news articles.

A March 27 snapshot identified “public health,” “federal government” and “protective equipment” among the top themes, and trending hashtags included #ClapForOurCarers and #StayHomeSaveLives.

A spotlight on the pharma industry from the same data indicated that conversations were focused on concerns about price gouging and the fragility of the drug supply chain.

