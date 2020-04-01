PRCA offers free membership to professionals affected by COVID-19

The trade body is offering six months of free individual membership to anyone who has lost their job in the industry, or to anyone who is self-employed and has seen a significant decline in their income.

The offer is open to members and non-members alike, and the PRCA says it will take the word of self-employed practitioners who claim they have suffered losses.

PRCA director-general Francis Ingham said: "To help those people access resources, keep up their professional development, and interact virtually with their peers, we’re offering them six months' free individual membership."

He added: "There is no small print. It’s important that all of us in the PR community do our best for one another, and this is our attempt to do just that, so that people can pick up new jobs and new contracts as quickly as possible.”

The industry body has already announced a Global COVID-19 Public Communications Taskforce that aims to provide guidance, best practice, advocacy, and support for the profession over the coming months.

The CIPR has also offered a payment break to members.