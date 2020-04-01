Insurance firm NHBC hires head of marketing and comms

Lambert replaces the company’s outgoing comms boss, Sarah Quinton, who is taking early retirement after 25 years of service.

He joins the business from Telford Homes, where he was head of corporate communications and has held senior comms and marketing roles at Countryside Properties and Linden Homes.

“As the UK’s leading warranty provider, NHBC has a key role to play in driving up the quality of new homes by supporting the industry. The brand has a tremendous heritage and a finger on the pulse like no other company in the warranty market,” Lambert said.

NHBC commercial director David Campbell said: “Guy has a wealth of experience and is a highly-accomplished specialist in communications and marketing for the housebuilding and construction sectors.”