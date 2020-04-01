TheSoul Publishing appoints global comms boss and agencies for transatlantic brief

The brand reaches hundreds of millions of Facebook followers and YouTube subscribers. through a global team that produce content in 18 different languages.

TheSoul Publishing said its portfolio of media brands are among the top-five of YouTube channels globally. This includes 5-Minute Crafts, Bright Side, 7-Second Riddles, Actually Happened, 123 Go!, Avocado Couple, Frankenfood, Slick Slime Sam and Doodland.

Milk & Honey PR will be responsible for?media relations across Europe, including the UK, France and Germany.

5W Public Relations will provide PR support to the US market with a brief to raise awareness of the digital publisher, its leadership team and content creators.

The leadership team includes new director of global communications Eric Schultz, who recently joined from Golin.

Based in New York City, Schultz will report to vice president Craig Radow, who joined the company in November.

“As we expand into new social media and streaming platforms, we are becoming a destination for top global talent and are excited to share our story," Radow said.

Milk & Honey associate partner Caroline Gruen said:?“TheSoul Publishing is an exciting global brand, and due to the popularity of the content it produces, one which we’ve all found we can relate to."

5WPR founder and CEO Ronn Torossian added: “We are excited about the opportunity to work with their team and look forward to elevating their brand to a new level of success."