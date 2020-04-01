Edelman appoints EVP for F&B sector

Rebecca Boustead (pictured) has been appointed as EVP for the food and beverage sector in Asia Pacific. Prior to this, she was at Kellogg for 23 years, and most recently helmed the title of head of corporate communications, government relations and public affairs, Asia Pacific and Sub Saharan Africa. She was a member of both the Kellogg Asia Pacific Leadership Team and Kellogg ANZ leadership team.

In her new role, Boustead will focus on capability building, client advisory and new business development in F&B. Her She will also focus on reimagining the agency's offering to F&B clients, which includes leveraging Edelman's digital capabilities, research and predictive analytics divisions, creative brand communications practice, and reputation and crisis management expertise.

Boustead said: "From farm to fork, the food and drink supply chain is central to our culture, experiences and livelihoods. Leveraging Edelman's unique predictive analytic tools, we can provide insights to develop impactful, engaging consumer and influencer campaigns to drive awareness and growth for our clients and I'm excited to lead that mission at Edelman."

Meanwhile, Edelman APAC CEO and president Stephen Kehoe said: "Rebecca is one of the most important hires we have made in the last 12 months. The challenges facing the food industry have been steadily increasing across the region, even prior to the onset of COVID-19."

Edelman's F&B discipline is made up of more than 500 global professionals with brands like Taco Bell, Sunkist, KFC, Mars Wrigley, Kellogg, Heineken and PepsiCo in its portfolio.

