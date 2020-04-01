Watch: Facebook drops short film to celebrate all the human ways we're enduring global pandemic

Facebook has launched a new film celebrating all the ways we’re staying connected amid mass COVID-19 disruption.

The social media giant’s marketing arm worked with Droga5 to produce "Never Lost," which dropped on Tuesday.

Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post: "We made a short film ‘Never Lost’ to honor the solidarity and resilience of so many people coming together during this time. Thank you to everyone doing your part."

The 90-second film sources real stories and content from people around the world and is voiced over by British poet, Kate Tempest, reading her 2019 poetic song, "People’s Faces."

It ends with a call to all those who need or can give help during the crisis, using the new community tool www.facebook.com/covidsupport.

Never Lost will run on national and local broadcast television and digital advertising channels and will be live through this weekend.

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign