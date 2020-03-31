MSL US consumer lead Eileen Ziesemer moves to Ulta Beauty

BOLINGBROOK, IL: Ulta Beauty has hired Eileen Ziesemer as VP of PR.

She is working to “bring the brand narrative — the possibilities are beautiful — to life tangibly and with impact,” according to her LinkedIn account. She will also “manage and strengthen relationships and creatively conceptualize strategies” at the beauty brand.

Ulta Beauty operates 1,254 retail stores in 50 states, according to a statement. Its locations have been closed since March 19, due to the coronavirus pandemic. This week, the company told investors that stores will be temporarily shut until it is safe to reopen them.

Ziesemer was formerly MSL’s consumer practice lead for the U.S. She joined MSL in 2013 as VP and rose to Chicago consumer director, before being promoted to her most recent role in 2018.

Asked who is replacing Ziesemer at MSL, U.S. CEO Diana Littman explained that Alina Diaz, MSL’s U.S. chief strategy officer, has taken on leadership of the firm’s consumer portfolio outside of Procter & Gamble. Nicole Scull continues in her role as U.S. and global leader for MSL’s P&G brands.

“[Ziesemer’s] deep expertise in retail communications is perfect for Ulta Beauty, and we wish her every success in her new position,” said Littman.

Ziesemer was also a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2019.