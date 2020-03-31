18 gaming brands unite to spread health messages

A consortium of gaming brands is promoting #PlayApartTogether, a campaign to encourage people to keep doing what they love, but safely and at an appropriate social distance.

Activision Blizzard, Twitch, Riot Games, Snap Games, YouTube Gaming and Zynga are some of the industry players on-board. The campaign is promoting COVID-19 self-protection tips from the World Health Organization.

A games industry designer created the logo on behalf of the initiative. WHO’s official PSAs also have been shared with the participating companies, which can incorporate them into their ad inventory, social channels and even the games themselves.

"Some of the most impactful moments on YouTube have been creators virtually engaging with fans and other gaming creators halfway around the world via livestreams," said Ryan Wyatt, global head of gaming at YouTube. "Gamers know how to come together, even when we're apart, so let's be safe during this time and do our part as an industry to flatten the curve."

The gaming brands also are planning inspirational events, activities and rewards to support the campaign.

"The #PlayApartTogether initiative activates positivity and community that can help us commit to the urgent task at hand," said Bernard Kim, president of publishing at Zynga.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.