Cuomo's famed 'New York loves you' line made into t-shirt with funds donated to COVID-19 causes

The words rang through every person who has some sort of connection with New York City: "I love New York because New York loves you."

Governor Andrew Cuomo coined the term during one of his now-famous press conferences addressing citizens amid the COVID-19 disruption.

It’s the kind of line that launches a presidential campaign, really. And now you can buy the t-shirt.

Creative freelance duo Trish Daley Schmitt and Susan LaScala Wood mounted the phrase on plain white Ts for mass distribution to raise money for coronavirus relief.

"Like many freelancers, when the virus hit, we suddenly found ourselves with a bit of extra time on our hands," Schmitt told Campaign US. "One of the things we did during that time (besides look in the fridge…again) was watch Governor Cuomo’s press conferences.

"It was when he said the words 'I love New York because New York loves you,' that we were inspired to do something more -- specifically, to redesign the iconic 'I love NY' logo to say 'NY loves U,' put it on a t-shirt that people could buy and donate 100% of the profits to helping our healthcare workers get the supplies and PPE they desperately need," she said.

"As New Yorkers ourselves, it was really important we didn’t just sit back and let others save us. Our city was the hardest hit and we saw firsthand not only how that affected the people in our community, but especially how it affected our healthcare workers," she added.

