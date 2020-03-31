Cuomo's famed 'New York loves you' line made into t-shirt with funds donated to COVID-19 causes

The words rang through every person who has some sort of connection with New York City: "I love New York because New York loves you."
Governor Andrew Cuomo coined the term during one of his now-famous press conferences addressing citizens amid the COVID-19 disruption.
It’s the kind of line that launches a presidential campaign, really. And now you can buy the t-shirt.
Creative freelance duo Trish Daley Schmitt and Susan LaScala Wood mounted the phrase on plain white Ts for mass distribution to raise money for coronavirus relief.
"Like many freelancers, when the virus hit, we suddenly found ourselves with a bit of extra time on our hands," Schmitt told Campaign US. "One of the things we did during that time (besides look in the fridge…again) was watch Governor Cuomo’s press conferences.
"It was when he said the words 'I love New York because New York loves you,' that we were inspired to do something more -- specifically, to redesign the iconic 'I love NY' logo to say 'NY loves U,' put it on a t-shirt that people could buy and donate 100% of the profits to helping our healthcare workers get the supplies and PPE they desperately need," she said.
"As New Yorkers ourselves, it was really important we didn’t just sit back and let others save us. Our city was the hardest hit and we saw firsthand not only how that affected the people in our community, but especially how it affected our healthcare workers," she added.
"I just need everyone to know that this is not a game and it’s not a hoax. People are dying young and old. Hospitals can not accommodate everyone... and no one really knows exactly what’s going on. Please please please, stay home and limit your exposure. If you’re not dying DO NOT come to the ER. Keep in mind nurses and doctors are not getting tested because we don’t have symptoms so don’t unnecessarily expose your self to us either. It is so imperative that the ER remains open for people who require LIFE SAVING measures for LIFE THREATENING symptoms, so they can have a chance to survive and be cared for properly. All the petty shit y’all used to come for like menstrual cramps and stubbed toes can be treated at urgent care or your doctors office or the pharmacy... pharmacist are doctors they can tell you what over the counter medications to take for minors issues. Be smart. Be considerate of our time. I worked in the Covid Zone for 12 and a half hours. Donning and doffing PPE,getting dressed and undressed... Making sure I don’t cross contaminate anything repeatedly is a task in itself, in addition to all the other things we need to do to get you feeling better. I’ve taken care of friends with the virus. All my colleagues want to work as long they can, and all of us want to stay healthy. PPE is limited and I’m blessed to be somewhere that has what we need to do the job, but please don’t take away from someone else by being selfish. IF THEY RUN OUT OF PPE THEY RUN OUT OF ME, and a lot of us feel this way. Soldiers don’t go to war without weapons, Nurses don’t go into infectious rooms without protection. Don’t tell us about our oath, we know it. But if the health workers die everyone dies. Be responsible. Stay home. Wash your hands. Excercise at home. Drink lots of water, eat your fruits and vegetables learn about what it means to be healthy and how to be healthy because when this is all over those of us who survive will better more conscientious humans. We are not invincible. Stay safe . We love you. - Health Care workers everywhere." - Nurse Patti To support Patti and all of those fighting Covid_19 on the front lines, please consider buying a NYlovsU t-shirt