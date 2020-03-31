Powerscourt supports industry initiative to produce 10,000 ventilators for the NHS

A consortium of more than 20 companies aims to produce at least 10,000 medical ventilators for the NHS following a formal request from the UK Government.

The agency became involved through its client Airbus, which is part of the consortium. Other high-profile companies involved include Unilever, Microsoft, BAE Systems, Ford, Siemens, Rolls-Royce and seven UK-based F1 teams (Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, Hass, Renault, Williams and Racing Point).

Powerscourt will provide strategic communications advice on all elements of the group's media activities, and handle press office duties to UK and international media.

The consultancy will also work with each member's head of comms to devise a broader media strategy in a team led by James White and Jack Holden.

“It’s a great honour to have been appointed as communications advisor to the VentilatorChallengeUK consortium and to support the incredible work being done by this impressive group at such a critical time," White said.

“This is a fascinating brief that has evolved at pace and it has been a genuine privilege to witness first-hand how this fantastic array of engineers, technicians and scientists have come together to meet the challenge of providing the UK with additional ventilators head-on.”