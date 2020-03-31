Newgate partner returns to in-house government relations in transport

Robinson, who started his new role this week, spent nearly two years at Newgate.

Prior to joining the public affairs agency in June 2018, he spent almost two years at public transport operator Abellio, where he was head of policy and comms.

Career path

After graduating from the University of Manchester with a degree in law and politics in 2009, Robinson spent 18 months as a parliamentary assistant to Conservative MP Michael Ellis. He went on to become a parliamentary adviser at the Policy Research Unit at the end of 2011.

Robinson left in May 2014 and embarked on a short stint as an account executive at Connect Communications. This was followed by brief spells as an account manager at MWW PR and Westbourne Communications, before joining Abellio in September 2016.

Volatile conditions

The former Newgate staffer has joined the Trainline at an uncertain time for the rail and coach travel platform.

A trading statement by the company earlier this month stated that UK net ticket sales were up 24 per cent, reaching £2bn for the financial year 2020 (1 March 2019 to 29 February 2020). Group net ticket sales rose 17 per cent in this period, to £3.7bn.

However, the statement said: “The trading environment has become more challenging in recent weeks… The COVID-19 situation continues to evolve and at this time its ongoing impact is difficult to fully assess.”

It added: “Given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, Trainline is reassessing its plans and forecasts for FY 2021.”

Clare Gilmartin, chief executive of Trainline, commented: “While the impact of COVID-19 on near-term trading is unclear at this stage, we are well positioned in all of our markets and remain confident in our long-term growth strategy."





