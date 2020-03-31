UK PR chiefs 'remarkably confident' amid COVID-19 crisis – PRCA poll

The poll of 45 senior agency and in-house PR professionals, conducted between 27 and 30 March, asked: “How confident do you feel about the future of your organisation right now?”

More than half were confident – replying either "very confident" (18 per cent) or "quite confident" (36 per cent).

Eleven per cent were "not very confident" and seven per cent "not confident at all", while 29 per cent were "neither confident nor unconfident".

It leaves a net confidence rating of +36.

PRCA director-general Francis Ingham said: “The PR industry remains remarkably confident in the face of these new challenges.

"Essentially, half of respondents are confident at the moment; a fifth are unconfident; and the rest are neutral. It’s a net confidence score of +36 points. We will be asking the same question of the same group of people every week for the foreseeable future, and reporting their responses, so that we can track how sentiment changes on a weekly basis.”

Separate, earlier research of PRWeek UK Power Book entrants, conducted between 17 and 19 March, found almost three-quarters of UK PR agency leaders were seeing new business opportunities slow due to the impact of COVID-19.

The findings also suggested that a wide-scale reduction of PR budgets by UK-based in-house comms teams appeared unlikely at that stage, but a significant minority of comms chiefs expected to make cuts.

More positively, WPP said today that in "some markets" it is "seeing additional demand in our PR and specialist communications businesses" due to the crisis.





