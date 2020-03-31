PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2020 – shortlist revealed

In a change for 2020, this year judges have shortlisted entrants across five specialist categories, in addition to the best agency and in-house accolades – see the full list below.
Disruption caused by the coronavirus means the next stage of judging – the question and answer sessions with judges – will take place via video link, rather than in person.
That will happen next week, with the results to be announced online at the end of April.
PRWeek would like to thank everybody who entered the Best Places to Work Awards 2020, and to congratulate the finalists.
Thanks also to our judges: Iain Anderson, Cicero/AMO; Victoria Aryes, Wonderful Workplaces; George Blizzard, The PR Network; Justine Bower, UKTV; Peter Bowles, Clarity PR; Jo Carr, Hope&Glory; Alison Clarke, business consultant and mentor; Jo Creswell, Glassdoor; Jackie Elliot, Cathcart Consulting; Jane Fordham, Jane Fordham Consulting; Jon Gerlis, CIPR; Nicola Koronka, Missive; Melissa Lawrence, Taylor Bennett Foundation; Kirsty Leighton, Milk & Honey PR; Taryn Malakou, MullenLowe salt; Julian Obubo, Manifest; Roopa Ramaiya, Luno; and Sarah Samee, Lloyd's Register.
PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2020: full shortlist
Gold categories
Small Agency (two to 29 employees)
CCgroup
Don't Cry Wolf
Greenhouse PR
Launch PR
Milk & Honey PR
Mid-Size Agency (30 to 99 employees)
Citypress
Hope&Glory
Hotwire
Manifest London
Octopus Group
Large Agency (100+ employees)
BCW
Brands2Life
FleishmanHillard Fishburn
Hanover
Ketchum UK
In-house Team
Kent Police
Ofcom
Pernod Ricard UK
Three Mobile
Specialist categories
Best Internship Scheme Award
Brands2Life
Jargon PR
Pernod Ricard UK
Diversity & Inclusion Award
Brands2Life
Hope&Glory
Ketchum UK
Lansons
Mental Health Champion Award
Alfred
CCgroup
Hope&Glory
Ketchum UK
Octopus Group
Reward & Benefits Award
Allison+Partners
Brands2Life
Finn Partners
Hotwire
Lansons
Training & Development Award
APCO Worldwide
Babel PR
CCgroup
Citypress
Lansons
