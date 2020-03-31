PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2020 – shortlist revealed

In a change for 2020, this year judges have shortlisted entrants across five specialist categories, in addition to the best agency and in-house accolades – see the full list below.

Disruption caused by the coronavirus means the next stage of judging – the question and answer sessions with judges – will take place via video link, rather than in person.

That will happen next week, with the results to be announced online at the end of April.

PRWeek would like to thank everybody who entered the Best Places to Work Awards 2020, and to congratulate the finalists.

PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2020: full shortlist

Gold categories

Small Agency (two to 29 employees)

CCgroup

Don't Cry Wolf

Greenhouse PR

Launch PR

Milk & Honey PR

Mid-Size Agency (30 to 99 employees)

Citypress

Hope&Glory

Hotwire

Manifest London

Octopus Group

Large Agency (100+ employees)

BCW

Brands2Life

FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Hanover

Ketchum UK

In-house Team

Kent Police

Ofcom

Pernod Ricard UK

Three Mobile

Specialist categories

Best Internship Scheme Award

Brands2Life

Jargon PR

Pernod Ricard UK

Diversity & Inclusion Award

Brands2Life

Hope&Glory

Ketchum UK

Lansons

Mental Health Champion Award

Alfred

CCgroup

Hope&Glory

Ketchum UK

Octopus Group

Reward & Benefits Award

Allison+Partners

Brands2Life

Finn Partners

Hotwire

Lansons

Training & Development Award

APCO Worldwide

Babel PR

CCgroup

Citypress

Lansons

