Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Consumers expect brands to help during the coronavirus pandemic, even to the point of losing money. And they will remember those that do not, according to an Edelman Trust Barometer special report released on Tuesday morning. Ninety percent of respondents want brands to work with government and relief agencies. To see what else the research found, check out the full story here.

“Boy, do you sell those pillows.” That’s the glowing introduction President Donald Trump gave to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell during Monday’s coronavirus press briefing. Lindell explained how his company is increasing its production of cotton face masks. He then went way off script, praising Trump and encouraging Americans to read the Bible. Mainstream media mocked Lindell’s appearance. CEOs from Honeywell, Jockey, Procter & Gamble and United Technologies also spoke at the briefing about how their companies are helping to fight the virus. In related news, 84,000 people have signed a petition calling on news broadcasters to stop providing live coverage of the White House's coronavirus briefings.

Have you been using Zoom? The New York Attorney General's office is examining the popular video-streaming service's privacy practices. Zoom is telling outlets that it takes its users’ privacy, security and trust “extremely seriously," adding that Zoom “appreciates the New York Attorney General's engagement on these issues and are happy to provide her with the requested information."

T-Mobile wants you to #GiveThanksNotPranks on April Fools’ Day. The company is donating up to $500,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America COVID-19 Relief Fund for its efforts providing childcare support to first responders and healthcare workers, along with meals to families in need. Through April 7, T-Mobile will donate $1 for every gratitude story posted on Twitter using #GiveThanksNotPranks and tagging @TMobile. People can also text THANKS to 50555 to donate $5, and T-Mobile will match donations. T-Mobile is also asking other brands to get in on the action by foregoing stunts April 1 and giving to the relief charity of their choice using the hashtag #GiveThanksNotPranks, according to a statement from the company.

Whole Foods Market may be understaffed today. The Whole Worker’s National Organizing Committee created an online petition, which has amassed 8,175 signatures, encouraging employees nationally to call in sick today. The committee wants better working conditions and hazard pay for staffers amid the pandemic. At least four Whole Foods stores in Chicago, Massachusetts, Florida and New York have had employees test positive for coronavirus. Amazon, which owns Whole Foods, fired an employee who helped organize a walkout at one of its fulfillment centers over the company’s response to the pandemic on Monday.