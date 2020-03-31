Leon launches campaign to feed NHS staff

Restaurants have forced to close due to lockdown rules to contain the spread of the virus, but many are still providing takeaway and have the capacity to deliver.

Leon has launched FeedNHS in an effort to encourage the industry to provide food to frontline staff.

The programme will initially work with Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to deliver 5,600 hot meals per day to critical care staff at five hospitals.

The campaign is being delivered with the support by PR firm Talker Tailor.

"To paraphrase Mel Gibson in Braveheart, Coronavirus can take our walks, can take our pubs, can take our dinner parties but… it will never take… our creative freedom," said agency co-founder Gary Wheeldon.

Actors Damian Lewis, Helen McCrory and comedian Matt Lucas are also throwing their support behind the not-for-profit campaign.

Lewis said: “We’ve got some good friends in the NHS working on the frontline and we’ve been asking how we can help. One answer was food. With cafes closed and staff working longer hours, eating at work was becoming a real problem."

Leon co-founder and CEO John Vincent said: “These amazing people need us. They are already going without sleep. If they also don’t have good food, they will burn out faster, function less well and become ill themselves.

"We hope other restaurant brands will join us in helping them. They deserve all of our support for their own sake, and for the patients they’re looking after."

To donate to FeedNHS visit here.