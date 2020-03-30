Kiva picks Hotwire as AOR

SAN FRANCISCO: Kiva Microfunds, a nonprofit with a mission to expand financial access to help underserved communities thrive, has hired Hotwire as its PR AOR.

The agency is providing consumer and corporate communications services, with a focus on creative storytelling, influencer engagement, live activations and events and partnerships. Laura Macdonald, EVP and head of consumer for North America at Hotwire, is leading an account team of five core staffers.

Hotwire’s first major creative campaign for Kiva focused on International Women’s Day, said Kiva VP of growth Henrique Saboia. The campaign resulted in Kiva raising $4.5 million to help more than 40,000 women.

“International Women’s Day is the biggest day of lending with Kiva, historically, because 55% of our lenders are women and 81% of our borrowers are women, internationally,” said Saboia.

Hotwire won the six-figure business after a competitive pitch. It began working on the account last month after an RFP process that started in December with three firms pitching. Bevel PR was the incumbent. Kiva’s relationship with the firm ended in January.

“Bevel did great work for us in the last couple of years, telling the corporate Kiva story and leveraging our CEO Neville Crawley,” said Saboia.

Kiva decided to bring on a new agency partner because it wants to pivot its focus, said Saboia.

“In 2018 and 2019, it was very much about our corporate comms within the philanthropic industry,” he said. “Now, we want to focus much more on the consumer and mass consumer going into 2020 and beyond with the goal of making the brand more relevant and growing our user base.”

A Bevel representative was not available for comment.

Hotwire merged with Australia-based sister agency Precinct last year. In 2018, Hotwire’s revenue grew 11% to $33.3 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.