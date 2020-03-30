Brands stepping up to help, part 2

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley

Companies and their agency partners are using their creativity to help others.

News
With Pinterest use surging, the platform gave brands a guide for how best to use and not use it during the pandemic. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Visa
Visa CEO Alfred Kelly has pledged to his 20,000 employees that there will be no COVID-19-related layoffs in 2020.

Pinterest
Pinterest use is at an all-time high, so it posted recommendations and suggestions for how brands can use the site to communicate with their audience.

Bud Light

Sam’s Club

YMCA

Cottonelle

Stratasys
Weber Shandwick is handling media relations for Stratasys, which is using its 3D printing resources to address the shortage of face shields for medical professionals. The company planned to manufacture and distribute 5,000 full-face shields to critical need locations by last Friday. It is also making printing and assembly instructions available on its COVID-19 response page and asking 3D printing shops to help.

Talenti Gelato

Serta Mattress

Northwell Health and Ray Romano
Rogers & Cowan/PMK leaders Mark Owens, Alan Nierob and Michael Jacobson worked with clients Northwell Health and Ray Romano and Northwell’s creative agency, Strawberry Frog, to develop a New York-focused PSA to communicate the message, In the darkest hour, we can find the light.”

Gap

Texas Roadhouse

Apple

Starbucks

Danone North America

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Sedano’s Supermarkets/La Carreta Restaurants
Republica Havas saw an opportunity to help with its restaurant and supermarket clients. The agency proposed that client Sedano’s Supermarket hire furloughed employees from two of its other clients, restaurants Versailes and La Carreta. Sedano’s agreed to offer up to 400 full-time and part-time positions.

