Brands stepping up to help, part 2

Visa

Visa CEO Alfred Kelly has pledged to his 20,000 employees that there will be no COVID-19-related layoffs in 2020.

Pinterest

Pinterest use is at an all-time high, so it posted recommendations and suggestions for how brands can use the site to communicate with their audience.

Bud Light

ATTENTION TWITTER: The people who serve us every day are depending on our support. Restaurants and bars, let us know that you’re #OpenForTakeout, so we can spread the word.https://t.co/yt6RMAEWyK pic.twitter.com/52Ie4NLjny — Bud Light (@budlight) March 25, 2020

Sam’s Club

Thank you to our associates and all retail heroes working tirelessly to ensure America gets the essentials. #ThankAHero pic.twitter.com/2IQ3uJE9JX — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) March 25, 2020

YMCA

Cottonelle

In partnership with @UnitedWay we’re donating $1 million & 1 million rolls of #toiletpaper to United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund. And if you post how you were able to #ShareASquare, we’ll donate $1 through June 1 (up to $100,000). #Cottonelle pic.twitter.com/AzzhonCTzx — Cottonelle (@cottonelle) March 25, 2020

Stratasys

Weber Shandwick is handling media relations for Stratasys, which is using its 3D printing resources to address the shortage of face shields for medical professionals. The company planned to manufacture and distribute 5,000 full-face shields to critical need locations by last Friday. It is also making printing and assembly instructions available on its COVID-19 response page and asking 3D printing shops to help.

Talenti Gelato

To our fellow gelato lovers... pic.twitter.com/Z2NDF6IxWY — Talenti Gelato (@TalentiGelato) March 24, 2020

Serta Mattress

To support the fight against COVID-19 we’re donating 10K beds to NYC hospitals & medical facilities w/ the greatest needs.



Learn more here: https://t.co/M80B5Q6TB7 pic.twitter.com/8ySJ2cO8v1 — Serta Mattress (@SertaMattresses) March 26, 2020

Northwell Health and Ray Romano

Rogers & Cowan/PMK leaders Mark Owens, Alan Nierob and Michael Jacobson worked with clients Northwell Health and Ray Romano and Northwell’s creative agency, Strawberry Frog, to develop a New York-focused PSA to communicate the message, In the darkest hour, we can find the light.”

Gap

An update on our #COVID19 response: Our teams are connecting some of the largest hospital networks in Calif. w/ our vendors to deliver PPE supplies while we pivot resources so factory partners can make masks, gowns & scrubs for healthcare workers on the front lines. — Gap Inc. (@GapInc) March 25, 2020

Texas Roadhouse

Apple

Proud to share we’ve been able to source 10M masks for the US and millions more for the hardest hit regions in Europe. Our ops teams are helping to find and purchase masks from our supply chain in coordination with governments around the world. pic.twitter.com/uTsA6eA5ks — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2020

Starbucks

Thank you to the healthcare workers and first responders working tirelessly to keep our communities safe. ??



Inspired by the generosity of our partners (employees), we are offering all front-line responders a free tall brewed coffee at participating stores in the US. pic.twitter.com/e7Z8aRCtMt — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 26, 2020

Danone North America

Thank you to @CityHarvest, @CommFoodShare, @FeedWestchester, @WeDontWaste, our manufacturing & supply teams, 770+ Farmer Partners, suppliers, & retailers across the country for their dedication to our communities. Together, we can overcome this. https://t.co/olut2mlwtC pic.twitter.com/xGZU9YHBjf — Danone North America (@DanoneNA) March 24, 2020

Unilever

To help tackle this pandemic, we’re donating €100m of soap, sanitiser, bleach & food to emergency efforts; supporting our vulnerable suppliers/customers with €500m of cash flow relief; & protecting our workforce from sudden drops in pay. @wef https://t.co/LQxI4sbf1X pic.twitter.com/orVLJ2PUrB — Unilever (@Unilever) March 24, 2020

Procter & Gamble

Masks. ??



Hand sanitizer. ??



Essential cleaning products.??



Our employees are around the world are #SteppingUp to produce these vital supplies for the global #COVID19 response. Read their stirring stories: https://t.co/OdxM5mQnC5 #ForceForGood pic.twitter.com/NXjZf1b5vY — Procter & Gamble (@ProcterGamble) March 26, 2020

Sedano’s Supermarkets/La Carreta Restaurants

Republica Havas saw an opportunity to help with its restaurant and supermarket clients. The agency proposed that client Sedano’s Supermarket hire furloughed employees from two of its other clients, restaurants Versailes and La Carreta. Sedano’s agreed to offer up to 400 full-time and part-time positions.