Brands stepping up to help, part 2

Visa
Visa CEO Alfred Kelly has pledged to his 20,000 employees that there will be no COVID-19-related layoffs in 2020.
Pinterest use is at an all-time high, so it posted recommendations and suggestions for how brands can use the site to communicate with their audience.
Bud Light
ATTENTION TWITTER: The people who serve us every day are depending on our support. Restaurants and bars, let us know that you’re #OpenForTakeout, so we can spread the word.https://t.co/yt6RMAEWyK pic.twitter.com/52Ie4NLjny— Bud Light (@budlight) March 25, 2020
Sam’s Club
Thank you to our associates and all retail heroes working tirelessly to ensure America gets the essentials. #ThankAHero pic.twitter.com/2IQ3uJE9JX— Sam's Club (@SamsClub) March 25, 2020
YMCA
Cottonelle
In partnership with @UnitedWay we’re donating $1 million & 1 million rolls of #toiletpaper to United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund. And if you post how you were able to #ShareASquare, we’ll donate $1 through June 1 (up to $100,000). #Cottonelle pic.twitter.com/AzzhonCTzx— Cottonelle (@cottonelle) March 25, 2020
Stratasys
Weber Shandwick is handling media relations for Stratasys, which is using its 3D printing resources to address the shortage of face shields for medical professionals. The company planned to manufacture and distribute 5,000 full-face shields to critical need locations by last Friday. It is also making printing and assembly instructions available on its COVID-19 response page and asking 3D printing shops to help.
Talenti Gelato
To our fellow gelato lovers... pic.twitter.com/Z2NDF6IxWY— Talenti Gelato (@TalentiGelato) March 24, 2020
Serta Mattress
To support the fight against COVID-19 we’re donating 10K beds to NYC hospitals & medical facilities w/ the greatest needs.— Serta Mattress (@SertaMattresses) March 26, 2020
Learn more here: https://t.co/M80B5Q6TB7 pic.twitter.com/8ySJ2cO8v1
Northwell Health and Ray Romano
Rogers & Cowan/PMK leaders Mark Owens, Alan Nierob and Michael Jacobson worked with clients Northwell Health and Ray Romano and Northwell’s creative agency, Strawberry Frog, to develop a New York-focused PSA to communicate the message, In the darkest hour, we can find the light.”
Gap
An update on our #COVID19 response: Our teams are connecting some of the largest hospital networks in Calif. w/ our vendors to deliver PPE supplies while we pivot resources so factory partners can make masks, gowns & scrubs for healthcare workers on the front lines.— Gap Inc. (@GapInc) March 25, 2020
Texas Roadhouse
?????? https://t.co/f0R5dUHkOV— Texas Roadhouse (@texasroadhouse) March 26, 2020
Apple
Proud to share we’ve been able to source 10M masks for the US and millions more for the hardest hit regions in Europe. Our ops teams are helping to find and purchase masks from our supply chain in coordination with governments around the world. pic.twitter.com/uTsA6eA5ks— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2020
Starbucks
Thank you to the healthcare workers and first responders working tirelessly to keep our communities safe. ??— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 26, 2020
Inspired by the generosity of our partners (employees), we are offering all front-line responders a free tall brewed coffee at participating stores in the US. pic.twitter.com/e7Z8aRCtMt
Danone North America
Thank you to @CityHarvest, @CommFoodShare, @FeedWestchester, @WeDontWaste, our manufacturing & supply teams, 770+ Farmer Partners, suppliers, & retailers across the country for their dedication to our communities. Together, we can overcome this. https://t.co/olut2mlwtC pic.twitter.com/xGZU9YHBjf— Danone North America (@DanoneNA) March 24, 2020
Unilever
To help tackle this pandemic, we’re donating €100m of soap, sanitiser, bleach & food to emergency efforts; supporting our vulnerable suppliers/customers with €500m of cash flow relief; & protecting our workforce from sudden drops in pay. @wef https://t.co/LQxI4sbf1X pic.twitter.com/orVLJ2PUrB— Unilever (@Unilever) March 24, 2020
Procter & Gamble
Masks. ??— Procter & Gamble (@ProcterGamble) March 26, 2020
Hand sanitizer. ??
Essential cleaning products.??
Our employees are around the world are #SteppingUp to produce these vital supplies for the global #COVID19 response. Read their stirring stories: https://t.co/OdxM5mQnC5 #ForceForGood pic.twitter.com/NXjZf1b5vY
Sedano’s Supermarkets/La Carreta Restaurants
Republica Havas saw an opportunity to help with its restaurant and supermarket clients. The agency proposed that client Sedano’s Supermarket hire furloughed employees from two of its other clients, restaurants Versailes and La Carreta. Sedano’s agreed to offer up to 400 full-time and part-time positions.