Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

President Donald Trump is walking back his previous remarks that the country is reopening for business by Easter. At a press briefing on Sunday evening, Trump extended the national social distancing guidelines to April 30. “Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory has been won,” he said. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci said the extension of the guidelines was a “wise and prudent decision.”

Instacart and Amazon workers are going on strike due to coronavirus concerns. At noon today, 100 Amazon staffers at a New York fulfillment center will go on strike, alleging management has been unresponsive to safety concerns and the spread of the coronavirus at the facility. Some Instacart workers are also planning a walk-out on Monday. Ahead of the planned strike, in a Medium post, Instacart outlined changes it made to appease workers. Instacart comms head Dani Dudek wrote on LinkedIn, “Our teams at Instacart have an unwavering commitment to serve customers and shoppers in the wake of COVID-19.”

Joe Biden has launched a podcast to reach American voters. On the 2020 Democratic candidate’s podcast, called Here’s the Deal, he will chat to “national top experts” to provide a “voice of clarity during uncertain times,” according to the show’s media kit. Biden explained in the first episode that he is recording the podcast to connect with people instead of traveling across the country due to coronavirus concerns. In other Biden news, late on Sunday he challenged Trump to direct the production and distribution of respirator masks, gloves, protective face shields and gowns to fill every supply request made by a governor to the federal government in the next two days.

Hey, HQ-ties! Live quiz app HQ Trivia returned Sunday night, thanks to an anonymous investor. More than 100,000 people logged in at the start of the game, which offered players a $1,000 prize pool. The company also announced that it was donating $100,000 to World Central Kitchen, a charity that makes food for people in emergency zones. The app abruptly shut down last month, after an investment deal fell through. But for the past two weeks, HQ Trivia has been leaving very subtle hints on its Twitter page suggesting it might make a comeback.

Don’t expect any pranks from Google on April 1. In the past, Google has used April Fools’ Day to introduce fake products or quirky games, but this year, out of respect for those fighting coronavirus, the company has nixed any jokes organized by Google’s centralized marketing team. Google is also making sure its managers don’t publish smaller April Fools’ Day pranks and Easter eggs on Wednesday. What’s your stance on April Fools’ Day campaigns this year? Take our poll.