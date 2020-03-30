Labour strategy chief Carl Shoben joins polling firm

Shoben (pictured) had been director of strategy at out-going Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's office for almost two years, where his role included overseeing the party's polling operation.

Earlier in his career Shoben was a special adviser on comms to Tony Blair at Downing Street, having been a media officer at the Labour Party.

More recently, he held a number of senior comms roles at the NHS, including comms director at South London Healthcare NHS Trust and deputy director, stakeholder engagement, at NHS Improvement.

Shoben joins the strategic comms arm of Survation alongside another new hire, Madhur Mehra, who was most recently a senior director at Ipsos Mori.

Shoben, who takes the role of director of strategic communications at Survation, said: “After two decades advising public service and political leaders in strategic communications, and working in the NHS to bring about better engagement both internally and with the public and patients, it’s very exciting to be linking up with one of the country’s leading polling and research companies."