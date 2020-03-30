PRWeek is back in Asia with extensive coverage of the PR and comms world

Haymarket Media announces the return of the PRWeek title in Asia. PRWeek is the world's leading specialist media for PR and communications professionals and academics. In May 2014, it launched the first global PR destination combining the highly regarded US and UK sites and launching the Asia edition. After a break, PRWeek Asia is now revamped and returns to Asia with extensive news, analyses, and opinions for the PR and comms industry.

Together with its sister title Campaign Asia-Pacific, PRWeek Asia’s mission is to bring essential news and knowledge to the marketing, advertising and media community, with a deep probe into Asia-Pacific’s dynamic PR and communications sector, so members of the community can make informed decisions and stay at pace with market trends.

Content on PRWeek Asia is distributed through its website, email bulletins, and social media: Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Sign up for email bulletins so that breaking news goes straight to your mailbox or follow the social media accounts for the latest updates.

Plus, live events organised just for PR and comms professionals will physically connect everyone in the community and bring premium networking opportunities that are rare and precious in the region. These include the ‘Oscars of the PR World’: PR Awards Asia (2020 entry submissions are still open!).

To sign up for PRWeek Asia’s free email bulletins, click here.

To subscribe to PRWeek Asia for unlimited access, click here.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia