Miller Lite pulls 'tone deaf' ad encouraging friends to meet up as US self-isolates

A Miller Lite TV spot encouraging groups of friends to gather has been pulled from rotation amid mass COVID-19 self-isolation.

The Molson Coors brand confirmed that Hahaha, an ad created with DDB as part of its Original Social Media campaign, will be replaced with the Virtual Tip Jar, a drive that asks people to donate to bartenders who are unable to work.

Hahaha, which launched in January, has been labeled "jarring" and "tone deaf" by viewers.

On Twitter user said: "Seeing @MillerLite continue to run their ad about the ‘original social media’ (AKA people gathering) while people are being instructed to shelter-in-place is the epitome of tone deaf advertising."

Another added: "Saw a Miller Lite ad several times that talks about the original social network and has people meeting up for beers. Yeah, very jarring."

Join us in supporting those that support us. Click to donate to the @USBGNCF Bartender Emergency Assistance Program #VirtualTipJar



Donate here: https://t.co/xmAQcxUtes pic.twitter.com/B6HLsHIjcF — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) March 20, 2020

Miller Lite is putting its energy behind helping bartenders across the country with drives including a virtual tip jar through which it has contributed $1 million.

The new ad reads: "Taps are off. But tips are needed. Click to donate to the millions out of work. We’ll start with $1,000,000."

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.