Just briefly: Industry moves

People Moves

BOULDER

Addaday, a company that provides injury prevention and recovery products, has hired Hugh Williams as chief marketing officer and Kristin Goett as communications director. Williams comes from Weber Shandwick, where he served as GM of the Denver office. Goett had worked in DISH Network’s in-house communications team.

BROOKLYN

Communications consultancy Global Gateway Advisors has hired MaryJo Fitzgerald, who joins the firm as senior director and chief of staff. Fitzgerald was previously at IBM.

NEW HAVEN, CT

Frank Mantero is now VP of enterprise brand marketing for the Knights of Columbus managing brand marketing for investments, charities, membership, insurance and the organization. Mantero had been head of global comms for agribusiness company Bunge.

WASHINGTON, DC

Strategic communications and public affairs firm Seven Letter has hired Morgan Dye as a senior director, Colleen Charles as manager of operations and Madison Bentil a content specialist. Dye worked in strategic and crisis communications Reingold, Inc. Charles previously worked for the Iowa Democratic Party’s Coordinated Campaign and was a fellow at Seven Letter. Bentil most recently worked at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

Boutique strategic communications agency Curley Company has hired Tina Anthony as VP of digital. Most recently Curley was director of digital strategy at the Consumer Technology Association, the U.S. trade association that owns and produces CES.

Other news…

GRAND RAPIDS

Lambert & Co. has acquired branding, creative and digital agency Fairly Painless Advertising. This is Lambert’s eighth acquisition to date and its third within the past six months.