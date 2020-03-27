SC Johnson names Alan VanderMolen comms head

RACINE WI: SC Johnson has named Alan VanderMolen, former international president of WE Communications, as chief communications officer and SVP.

VanderMolen will be based in the company’s U.S. headquarters in Racine, Wisconsin, but started in the job Monday remotely from his current location in London, he told PRWeek.

He directly replaces Kelly Semrau, who held the title SVP of global corporate affairs, communication and sustainability. Semrau worked at SC Johnson for 20 years and left in January, according to her LinkedIn profile.

VanderMolen led WE International, working out of London and Singapore, but left the agency in January last year in the midst of a management shakeup.

Prior to WE, VanderMolen served a 13-year stint at Edelman. While there, he worked in various roles, most recently as vice chair of DJE Holdings. Before that, he was president and CEO in Edelman’s global practices and diversified insights businesses and president of Asia Pacific.

Earlier in his career, VanderMolen held various positions at Burson-Marsteller, where he also worked for 13 years.