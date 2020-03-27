The PR Week: 3.27.2020: Clarkson Hine, Beam Suntory

In this episode of The PR Week, Clarkson Hine, SVP of corporate comms and public affairs at Beam Suntory, discusses how consumer drinking habits have changed during the coronavirus pandemic and the comms leaders who have stepped up amid crisis.



He and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch discuss results from the PRWeek survey on how COVID-19 is impacting the PR industry, Paloma Azulay's move to Popeyes, Interpublic Group pulling 2020 financial projections and more.