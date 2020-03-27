Richard Edelman tells global staff: 'No job losses due to coronavirus'

Richard Edelman, owner of the world’s largest PR agency, has assured all 6,000 members of staff across the world that their jobs are safe during the Coronavirus crisis.

In a briefing earlier this week he told staff there “would be no job losses related to the COVID-19 situation.”

Edelman, which has 60 offices around the world – including a UK office with more than 500 people – works for clients such as Unilever, HP and Microsoft.

“This crisis reminds me of 9/11 in 2001 and the financial crisis of 2008 but no one saw this one coming,” Edelman told PRWeek.

“But, just as in the aftermath of those crises, my staff are more busy and motivated than ever. I’m so proud of my people, making conference calls from closets so they don’t disturb their kids who are now home-schooling."

Edelman added that at a time when bought media was under sudden pressure, communications had become a critical business.

“There’s never been a more important time for our industry, and we must take the lead because this is also an opportunity.”

Edelman’s reassurance to staff came in the same week that fellow independent PR network Freuds promised to protect its workforce in a rousing address from its owner Matthew Freud.