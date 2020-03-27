PM reinforces ‘stay at home’ message in national address after testing positive for COVID-19

In a video message posted on his Twitter account, Johnson informed the nation he had tested positive for COVID-19 after displaying “mild symptoms” of the virus – a persistent cough and a temperature.

But Johnson will continue to lead the Government’s response to the pandemic, praising the “wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team”.

Johnson took the opportunity to hammer home the key messages that the Government, NHS and Public Health England have been pushing to the general public since the virus reached the UK.

He said: “I am working from home. I’m self-isolating. And that’s entirely the right thing to do.”

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020





Channeling his political hero, Winston Churchill, Johnson continued to hammer home crucial health advice to the public.

He said: “We will get through it. And the way we’re going to get through it is, of course, by applying the measures that you’ll have heard so much about.”

Johnson said that if people complied with government edicts to stay at home, the country would come through the pandemic faster and protect the National Health Service.

He thanked everyone who had already complied and who was, like him, working from home “to stop the spread of the virus from household to household”.

He added: “That’s the way we’re going to win, we’re going to beat it, and we’re going to beat it together. Stay at home, protect the NHS, and save lives.”

Johnson also used the opportunity of a national address to heap praise and thanks on the NHS as well as other public sector employees, including teachers, police and DWP staff.

He referred to yesterday's 'Clap for carers', when people across the country came out of their homes at 8pm to give a round of applause to those working in the NHS.

“It was very moving last night to join in that national clap for the NHS,” he said.

The news of Johnson's positive test for COVID-19 could bring forward the Government's plan for continuity in its comms efforts, reported yesterday.







