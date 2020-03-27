Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

The pandemic has ravaged hospitality shops. In a matter of days, 2020 went from a potential boom year to a bust with one client after another 'pausing' work. "It all happened so fast," said Andrew Freeman, founder of hospitality agency AF & Co.

A White House presser announcing a ventilator deal was nixed because the price was too high. The New York Times reported Thursday that the White House canceled a planned announcement of the General Motors/Ventec Life Systems deal to make around 80,000 needed ventilators. The Federal Emergency Management Agency wanted more time to assess if the $1 billion-plus bill was prohibitive.

But Anthony Fauci got more press time yesterday with NBA player Stephen Curry. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a fixture in coronavirus White House press briefings, was interviewed by the NBA champion. Approximately 50,000 viewers — including former president Barack Obama — watched the Q and A session on Instagram Live. (Washington Post)

In their words: What comms leaders are thinking during COVID-19. With their teams scrambling to serve clients while working from home, coronavirus is top-of-mind for PR leaders. PRWeek asked comms pros for their thoughts on dealing with the unprecedented situation.

Don't let fear stop you from communicating. Despite the pandemic, the vast majority of consumers still want to hear from brands and companies across most industries, according to an Opinium survey.