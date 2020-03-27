Exclusive: Luther Pendragon and Linstock form enhanced reputation management agency

The managing directors of the two agencies, Simon Whale and Simon Maule, announced this morning that they would jointly lead the merged businesses under the banner of Luther Pendragon.

They hope to bring together Luther’s issues-management and media expertise with Linstock’s understanding of innovation and behavioural science.

The agencies said “an agreement” was signed in February, but declined to give further details of the deal.

The combined agency will offer crisis comms, public affairs, thought leadership, digital design and behaviour-change services.

It will have 30 staff in London, 10 more working across its Brussels and New York offices, and affiliates in Washington, DC, and Europe.

The agency plans to expand its client base of corporates and public bodies by offering services such as media and Select Committee training, crisis workshops and “preparedness scenarios”.

Luther’s clients include the Department of Health and Social Care, while Linstock has previously worked for the Office for National Statistics.

Luther said it had seen an upsurge in requests for coronavirus comms support from UK and international clients, as well as media enquiries seeking insight into how different sectors are being affected by the pandemic.

It will offer its media training and crisis workshops virtually while government restrictions and social-distancing measures remain in place.

Working together again

Maule and Whale are former colleagues.

Maule worked at Luther Pendragon for five years before leaving to set up Linstock in 2005.

In 2017, Linstock co-founder Jon Bennet left the agency and sold a 45 per cent stake of the business for £116,000.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Maule said: “The Luther team is highly respected for its board-level advice, but equally well-known for rolling its sleeves up and getting stuck into difficult communications challenges. Having started my career at Luther, I’m well-versed in the team’s integrated and hands-on approach.”

Whale added: “Linstock is regarded as one of the more innovative agencies in the UK. By applying the latest thinking from behavioural science, Linstock has helped clients to change transport behaviours, boost savings rates and inform investment behaviours… By combining our teams, we’re well-placed to provide clients with both expertise and scale during a challenging time.”





