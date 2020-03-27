Sports Direct boss apologises for poor comms and ‘ill-judged’ attempt to keep stores open

Boss of parent firm Frasers Group, Ashley was widely criticised after he told Sports Direct staff to head into work despite the government ordering all non-essential stores to close earlier this week.

The retailer had initially claimed that its position selling sporting and fitness equipment was "vital" during self-isolation to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

In an open letter Ashley said he was "deeply apologetic" over his initial response to the lockdown.

He eventually U-turned after pressure from MPs.

An open apology from our CEO Mike Ashley pic.twitter.com/q76uCq4btN — Sports Direct (@SportsDirectUK) March 27, 2020

He said: "In hindsight, our emails to the Government were ill-judged and poorly-timed, when they clearly had much greater pressures than ours to deal with."

He added: “On top of this, our communications to our employees and the public on this was poor.”

Ashley ends his letter with a commitment to support the NHS by offering his company's "entire fleet of lorries" for deliveries.

He said: "Outside of Frasers Group, I have offered our support to the NHS and we are poised and ready for when that offer is accepted, with our entire fleet of lorries at their disposal – to help deliver medical equipment and supplies.

"This offer is not limited to the NHS but all key workforces across the Government. We will help wherever possible."