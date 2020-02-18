Purpose Awards EMEA 2020 entry deadline extended

Click here to enter the Purpose Awards EMEA 2020.
The Awards recognise campaigns that use creative ideas successfully to further positive causes, and acknowledge the organisations behind them.
The Awards are open to agencies, brands, public sector bodies, charities and NGOs throughout EMEA.
Chair of the Awards judges is Sue Tibballs, chief executive of The Sheila McKechnie Foundation.
The categories are:
- Brand-led: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Health Cause Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Fundraising Campaign
- Brand-led: Best Advocacy Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Health Cause Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Fundraising Campaign
- Charity or NGO: Best Advocacy Campaign
- Public Sector: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
- Public Sector: Best Health Cause Campaign
- Public Sector: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Environmental Cause Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Health Cause Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Fundraising Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
- Collaboration: Best Advocacy Campaign
- Specialist: Best Proof of Authenticity
- Specialist: Best Use of Creativity
- Specialist: Best use of Digital/Social Media
- Specialist: Best use of Celebrity and/or Influencers
- Specialist: Best use of Technology
- Organisation Award: Agency of the Year
- Organisation Award: Brand of the Year
- Organisation Award: Leading CCO
- Organisation Award: Leading CEO
The shortlist will be announced in June.
