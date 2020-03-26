Movers & Shakers: MSL, Manifest, The Romans, Hanover Health, and BIT

MSL hires Talker Tailor's creative lead

MSL has strengthened its creative team with the appointment of creative Kim Allain. She joins from Talker Tailor Trouble Maker, where she was creative lead. More on this story here.

Manifest hires New York Times' creative director

Communications agency Manifest has appointed Chomoi Picho-Owiny as a creative director in London. He joins from the The New York Times, where he was global creative director. More on this story here.

Global head of comms moves to The Romans

A ‘prodigal son’ has rejoined The Romans as a director and will sit on the agency's management team. Tom Winterton has returned to the agency after spending more than a year as global head of communications at live music ticketing firm DICE. More on this story here.

'Nudge unit' hires defence intelligence specialist as MD

The Behavioural Insights Team (BIT), also known as the 'nudge unit', has appointed intelligence expert Rachel Coyle as managing director, EMEA. More on this story here.

Promotions at Hanover Health in London

Hanover Health has announced a new London Health Team, combining health comms and public affairs, under the leadership of senior directors Alex Davies and Emma Gorton. More on this story here.