Pitch Update: UPS, MedCity, Klarna, Xandr, Victorian Plumbing, and Wind River

UPS secures UK agency for crisis and reputation brief

US-based delivery and logistics company UPS has appointed Porter Novelli as its agency partner for the UK and Ireland following a competitive pitch.

Engine MHP wins Swedish corp and public affairs account

Swedish ecommerce giant Klarna has appointed Engine MHP to provide corporate reputation, b2b, consumer and public affairs support in the UK.

OVID Health announces new client

MedCity, which promotes the life-sciences cluster in London, Oxford and Cambridge, has appointed OVID Health to devise a creative campaign.

Xandr appoints b2b agency for UK and Northern Europe

Ad tech company Xandr has appointed b2b communications agency Bluestripe Group for a content and PR brief across the UK and Northern Europe.

Wind River hires agency for UK and Germany brief

Technology firm Wind River has hired CCgroup as its UK and Germany PR agency following a competitive pitch.

Victorian Plumbing picks agency for PR and creative brief

One of the UK's biggest bathroom retailers, Victorian Plumbing, has appointed creative agency Talker Tailor Trouble Maker to a PR and creative brief.