Sport England launches campaign to keep Brits active during lockdown

The ‘Join the movement’ campaign will offer creative ideas on how to stay active at home, encouraging people to share their own experiences and join the movement online using the hashtag #StayInWorkOut.

Created with FCB Inferno, the campaign will have an online hub to give access to a range of home workout options – including existing free exercise content and advice from organisations such as the NHS.

It will feature workouts from fitness brands and influencers such as Les Mills on Demand, Joe Wicks (The Body Coach), and FiiT. People will also be encouraged to go outside for one session of exercise a day, alone or with other members of their household, as advised by the government.

Backed by the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), 'Join the movement' will kick off with motivational imagery of people getting active, and slogans such as “Join the family balancing act” and “No kit, no uniforms, no wrong moves”.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said: "The mental and physical health benefits of exercise are more important than ever, so we must find new ways of keeping active while staying safe at home.”

Sport England wants the public to share images of the creative ways they’re taking part, many of which will then be chosen and used in campaign advertising over the coming weeks.

“What matters more than anything right now is that people stay home, save lives and protect the NHS. What that can’t and mustn’t mean is we stop being active, which we believe is now more important than ever,” Sport England chief executive Tim Hollingsworth said.

“It’s not just a means of maintaining physical health, but also to support mental wellbeing and helping people to deal with the anxiety that this period will inevitably bring. Despite this time of great uncertainty, we are already seeing people find fun and creative new ways to get moving and come together, even while staying apart.”