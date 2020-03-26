Maradona to Ant and Dec... Inspiration for isolation, with BCW's Pete Way

The terrestrial channels have never had bigger live audiences.

So just in case you aren’t aware of this ‘new’ channel, here is my review of three things you could have watched live over the weekend – but still can, thanks to catch-up...

Diego Maradona – Channel 4 (now All 4)

Genius, cheat or both?

Made by the same people as the films ‘Amy’ and ‘Senna’. It tells the story of Diego Armando Maradona, probably the best footballer the world has ever seen. Love him (Argentina and Napoli fans) or hate him (everyone else), this is a brilliant watch. And for what it’s worth, his goal against England in 1982 (not the Hand of God) was voted as the greatest ever by British audiences – possibly a lot of Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish votes?

If you love footy, you love Maradona.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV (now ITV Hub)

An audience of 11 million can’t be wrong, although the studio audience looked a little bare, as in there was no one there due to Saturday social distancing.

But the enduring Geordie duo didn’t let it get to them and carried on regardless, which, in fairness, is just what the UK wanted. As all about them fell, a support act of Olly Murs, Stephen Mulhern, Bradley Walsh and Andi Peters filled the gaps and made the chaps look great.

This was Blitz-spirit TV and as British as queuing (two metres apart) for your weekly shop at the local supermarket.

This Country – BBC1 (now on iPlayer)

Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe stepped into TV comedy nirvana on Monday night in this final episode.

A spoof fly-on-the-wall documentary, made by a sister (Daisy May Cooper) and brother (Charlie Cooper), whose cast includes father (Paul Cooper) and uncle (Trevor Cooper), this is the greatest portrayal of what growing up in the countryside is really like. From a poignant tribute at the start of the final series to the final scene, as Kerry admits she has never actually watched the ‘show’ that she has ‘starred’ in over the past three series (“it’s not my sort of thing”), this is utterly beautiful and bellyachingly hilarious.

Warning: it does contain some effing and jeffing.

Pete Way is creative director at BCW

