Victorian Plumbing picks agency for PR and creative brief

The firm will be responsible for creative work spanning out of home, PR and digital marketing featuring brand ambassador Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

It will also help launch an integrated marketing campaign that will go live across multiple out of home sites early next month.

Joe Pascoe, chief marketing officer from Victorian Plumbing, said: “As market leaders, one of our chief aims is to ensure that Victorian Plumbing remains front and centre of people’s minds when they think of bathrooms, and the upcoming campaign should live on long in the memory.”

Talker Tailor Trouble Maker will work alongside media buying agency Running Total and design partners Studio La Plage.

“When we launched our agency, we made the conscious decision to work for clients, not brands and to only pitch for those potential clients that wanted to push both themselves, and us along with them, out of our collective comfort zone. Victorian Plumbing is refreshingly that," said Steve Strickland, co-founder of Talker Tailor Trouble Maker.