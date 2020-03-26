UPS secures UK agency for crisis and reputation brief

The firm will help the brand develop and support their communications plans with a retained brief that will build on UPS’ reputation.

The remit also includes a focus on the SMB audience, as well as press office, and crisis and issues management.

The account will be led by reputation management director Anna Flower.

“UPS is one of the world’s most recognised and trusted brands. The current, rapidly changing global landscape presents exciting opportunities across all aspects of their business.

"We’re looking forward to exploring these while enhancing their already stellar reputation and promoting UPS’s commitment to their customers," she said.

This appointment builds on Porter Novelli’s existing work with UPS in Hungary and Latin America.