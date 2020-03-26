From the editor-in-chief: an events update for PRWeek UK

In the interests of safeguarding the health of our people, stakeholders, event attendees and customers, we have been closely monitoring and evaluating the COVID-19 situation, paying careful attention to government guidance on meetings and live events.

We are working through our plans for all PRWeek events scheduled through to the end of June, and will provide you with more information as soon as possible.

PRWeek appreciates your patience and loyalty as we adapt to these fast-changing and challenging times.

Our inaugural Corporate & Public Affairs Summit , which was scheduled for this week, has new dates confirmed: 24/25 September at the same London venue. We hope we can reconvene with the same agenda and strong speaker line-up, of which we were extremely proud.

, which was scheduled for this week, has new dates confirmed: at the same London venue. We hope we can reconvene with the same agenda and strong speaker line-up, of which we were extremely proud. Crisis Communications conference , which was planned to take place on 30 June: we are investigating either postponing this to a later date or running it as a virtual event – more information to follow soon.

, which was planned to take place on 30 June: we are investigating either postponing this to a later date or running it as a virtual event – more information to follow soon. The flagship PR360 event, originally planned for Brighton in early May, has been postponed until the early autumn. We are working on exact dates and will announce them in the coming weeks. The same applies to its sister Influencer 360 event that was planned to run adjacent to PR360 in Brighton.

event, originally planned for Brighton in early May, has been postponed until the early autumn. We are working on exact dates and will announce them in the coming weeks. The same applies to its sister event that was planned to run adjacent to PR360 in Brighton. PRWeek’s Global Awards event – we have already announced that there will be no live event for 2020, but we will still reveal and celebrate the winners on the planned date of 19 May in a soon-to-be-confirmed format.

– we have already announced that there will be no live event for 2020, but we will still reveal and celebrate the winners on the planned date of 19 May in a soon-to-be-confirmed format. Supercharging your Creativity Breakfast Briefing will not take place as an event on 30 April. Again, we are investigating running this as a virtual event or postponing to a later date – more information to come soon.

will not take place as an event on 30 April. Again, we are investigating running this as a virtual event or postponing to a later date – more information to come soon. Best Places to Work , the hugely popular competition to find the best employers in the UK PR sector, which is currently being judged, will have no live celebration this year, sadly. But we will certainly be announcing and celebrating the deserved winners digitally – details to follow.

, the hugely popular competition to find the best employers in the UK PR sector, which is currently being judged, will have no live celebration this year, sadly. But we will certainly be announcing and celebrating the deserved winners digitally – details to follow. Brand Film Awards & Lessons from the Brand Film Awards Breakfast Briefing . The Awards ceremony has been postponed until 15 September, at the same venue, with a date for the breakfast briefing to be announced very soon.

& . The Awards ceremony has been postponed until 15 September, at the same venue, with a date for the breakfast briefing to be announced very soon. The Purpose Awards – a relatively new event for PRWeek, which has grown apace in the past two years – will certainly take place in the autumn, with details to follow. So please keep your entries coming in: the entry deadline is Wednesday 8 April.

– a relatively new event for PRWeek, which has grown apace in the past two years – will certainly take place in the autumn, with details to follow. So please keep your entries coming in: the entry deadline is Wednesday 8 April. And finally, for now, the ever popular celebration of the industry’s young talent – PRWeek’s 30 under 30. The new standard entry deadline is Wednesday 8 April, with a late-entry deadline (subject to a late-entry fee) of Wednesday 15 April. The other change is that the planned photo shoot at the London office of Hanover on 28 May has been cancelled. Instead, entrants will be asked to provide a photo of themselves for use in the flagship feature in PRWeek.

Again, we wish you all the best and thank you for your support. We look forward to championing and celebrating all your great work and achievements in the weeks and months ahead.

