PR Awards Asia announces 2020 judges

Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek have announced the judges who will evaluate entires in the 2020 PR Awards Asia.

Time still remains to enter the awards, which will spotlight those who are defining thinking and driving the public relations industry forward across Asia-Pacific.

Key dates:

Entry deadline: April 1

Late deadline: April 7

Shortlist announcement: May 14

Awards presentation event: Details to come

The judging panel, which mixes both in-house and agency-side leaders, is as follows:

Name Company Name Market Akiko Chinju AXA Investment Managers Japan Ltd. Japan Amy Zhang Hasbro Trading (China) Co., Ltd China Anne Geronimi Bluebell Group Hong Kong Annie Cheng Visa Hong Kong Arwa Husain Adfactors PR India Belinda Tan DHL Express Singapore Pte LTd Singapore Caroline Hsu The Hoffman Agency Hong Kong Chaitan Rao Friesland Campina Singapore Chloe Reuter Reuter Communications China Christian Foddis Ferragamo HK Ltd Hong Kong Daniel Tan The Walt Disney Company Singapore Elan Shou Ruder Finn Asia China Eunice Wong Ketchum Hong Kong Hong Kong Hanks Lee A.S. Watson Hong Kong Humsa Dhir Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) India Ian Rumsby Weber Shandwick Australia Jason Chang Elite PR Group Taiwan Jennifer Tear Janssen Singapore Jojo Tang Porsche (China) Motors Limited China Jon Walsh INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. Hong Kong Karen Li Volkswagen Group China China Kelvyn Foo Omnicom Public Relations Group Singapore Lynne Anne Davis FleishmanHillard & Omnicom PR Group Hong Kong Margaret Key MSL Singapore Mayda Jutahkiti Rice Communications Pte Ltd Singapore Mia Trinephi BNP Paribas Singapore Paul Hicks GHC Asia Hong Kong Pearl Lai Carlsberg Malaysia Malaysia Peter Larko Mercedes-Benz Hong Kong Ltd. Hong Kong Preeti Gupta BMW Group Asia Singapore QC Liang Hill + Knowlton Strategies CHINA Ray Rudowski Epic Commmunications Hong Kong Rosemary Merz Archetype Hong Kong Roshni Chatterjee Jungle Ventures Singapore Ross Rowbury Edelman Japan K.K. Japan Ryuta Hattori SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP Japan Samuel Mak Madison Communications Hong Kong Sara Pereira WE Communications Singapore Stephen Thomas AIA Group Hong Kong Vibha Bajaj American Express Banking Corp. India Vivian Fok SPRG - SCC Hong Kong Voal Voal Wong In.Fom Singapore Xingrong Wang Coca-Cola China China

