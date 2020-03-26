PR Awards Asia announces 2020 judges

Added 5 hours ago by Staff Reporter

The entry deadline for the 19th edition of the PR Awards Asia is fast approaching.

News

Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek have announced the judges who will evaluate entires in the 2020 PR Awards Asia.

Time still remains to enter the awards, which will spotlight those who are defining thinking and driving the public relations industry forward across Asia-Pacific.

Key dates:

Entry deadline: April 1
Late deadline: April 7
Shortlist announcement: May 14
Awards presentation event: Details to come

The judging panel, which mixes both in-house and agency-side leaders, is as follows:

NameCompany NameMarket
Akiko ChinjuAXA Investment Managers Japan Ltd. Japan
Amy ZhangHasbro Trading (China) Co., LtdChina
Anne GeronimiBluebell GroupHong Kong
Annie ChengVisaHong Kong
Arwa HusainAdfactors PRIndia
Belinda TanDHL Express Singapore Pte LTdSingapore
Caroline HsuThe Hoffman AgencyHong Kong
Chaitan RaoFriesland CampinaSingapore
Chloe ReuterReuter CommunicationsChina
Christian FoddisFerragamo HK LtdHong Kong
Daniel TanThe Walt Disney CompanySingapore
Elan ShouRuder Finn AsiaChina
Eunice WongKetchum Hong KongHong Kong
Hanks LeeA.S. WatsonHong Kong
Humsa DhirSony Pictures Networks India (SPN)India
Ian RumsbyWeber ShandwickAustralia
Jason ChangElite PR GroupTaiwan
Jennifer TearJanssenSingapore
Jojo TangPorsche (China) Motors LimitedChina
Jon WalshINFINITI Motor Company Ltd.Hong Kong
Karen LiVolkswagen Group ChinaChina
Kelvyn FooOmnicom Public Relations GroupSingapore
Lynne Anne DavisFleishmanHillard & Omnicom PR GroupHong Kong
Margaret KeyMSLSingapore
Mayda JutahkitiRice Communications Pte LtdSingapore
Mia TrinephiBNP ParibasSingapore
Paul HicksGHC AsiaHong Kong
Pearl LaiCarlsberg MalaysiaMalaysia
Peter LarkoMercedes-Benz Hong Kong Ltd.Hong Kong
Preeti GuptaBMW Group AsiaSingapore
QC LiangHill + Knowlton StrategiesCHINA
Ray RudowskiEpic Commmunications Hong Kong
Rosemary MerzArchetypeHong Kong
Roshni ChatterjeeJungle VenturesSingapore
Ross RowburyEdelman Japan K.K.Japan
Ryuta HattoriSUNNY SIDE UP GROUPJapan
Samuel MakMadison CommunicationsHong Kong
Sara PereiraWE CommunicationsSingapore
Stephen ThomasAIA GroupHong Kong 
Vibha BajajAmerican Express Banking Corp.India
Vivian  FokSPRG - SCCHong Kong
Voal Voal WongIn.FomSingapore
Xingrong WangCoca-Cola ChinaChina

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Follow @PRWeekAsia on Twitter

Sign up for email bulletins

Hot Right Now