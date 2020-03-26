PR Awards Asia announces 2020 judges

Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek have announced the judges who will evaluate entires in the 2020 PR Awards Asia.
Time still remains to enter the awards, which will spotlight those who are defining thinking and driving the public relations industry forward across Asia-Pacific.
Key dates:
Entry deadline: April 1
Late deadline: April 7
Shortlist announcement: May 14
Awards presentation event: Details to come
The judging panel, which mixes both in-house and agency-side leaders, is as follows:
|Name
|Company Name
|Market
|Akiko Chinju
|AXA Investment Managers Japan Ltd.
|Japan
|Amy Zhang
|Hasbro Trading (China) Co., Ltd
|China
|Anne Geronimi
|Bluebell Group
|Hong Kong
|Annie Cheng
|Visa
|Hong Kong
|Arwa Husain
|Adfactors PR
|India
|Belinda Tan
|DHL Express Singapore Pte LTd
|Singapore
|Caroline Hsu
|The Hoffman Agency
|Hong Kong
|Chaitan Rao
|Friesland Campina
|Singapore
|Chloe Reuter
|Reuter Communications
|China
|Christian Foddis
|Ferragamo HK Ltd
|Hong Kong
|Daniel Tan
|The Walt Disney Company
|Singapore
|Elan Shou
|Ruder Finn Asia
|China
|Eunice Wong
|Ketchum Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|Hanks Lee
|A.S. Watson
|Hong Kong
|Humsa Dhir
|Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN)
|India
|Ian Rumsby
|Weber Shandwick
|Australia
|Jason Chang
|Elite PR Group
|Taiwan
|Jennifer Tear
|Janssen
|Singapore
|Jojo Tang
|Porsche (China) Motors Limited
|China
|Jon Walsh
|INFINITI Motor Company Ltd.
|Hong Kong
|Karen Li
|Volkswagen Group China
|China
|Kelvyn Foo
|Omnicom Public Relations Group
|Singapore
|Lynne Anne Davis
|FleishmanHillard & Omnicom PR Group
|Hong Kong
|Margaret Key
|MSL
|Singapore
|Mayda Jutahkiti
|Rice Communications Pte Ltd
|Singapore
|Mia Trinephi
|BNP Paribas
|Singapore
|Paul Hicks
|GHC Asia
|Hong Kong
|Pearl Lai
|Carlsberg Malaysia
|Malaysia
|Peter Larko
|Mercedes-Benz Hong Kong Ltd.
|Hong Kong
|Preeti Gupta
|BMW Group Asia
|Singapore
|QC Liang
|Hill + Knowlton Strategies
|CHINA
|Ray Rudowski
|Epic Commmunications
|Hong Kong
|Rosemary Merz
|Archetype
|Hong Kong
|Roshni Chatterjee
|Jungle Ventures
|Singapore
|Ross Rowbury
|Edelman Japan K.K.
|Japan
|Ryuta Hattori
|SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP
|Japan
|Samuel Mak
|Madison Communications
|Hong Kong
|Sara Pereira
|WE Communications
|Singapore
|Stephen Thomas
|AIA Group
|Hong Kong
|Vibha Bajaj
|American Express Banking Corp.
|India
|Vivian Fok
|SPRG - SCC
|Hong Kong
|Voal Voal Wong
|In.Fom
|Singapore
|Xingrong Wang
|Coca-Cola China
|China
Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.
To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia