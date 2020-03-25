Translation hires Ketchum’s Ann Wool as president

BROOKLYN, NY: Ann Wool has left her role as Ketchum’s chief integration officer to become president of Brooklyn-based advertising agency Translation.

Wool stepped into the role in March, according to her LinkedIn profile. Neither Wool nor Translation immediately commented on the move.

Translation has done work for HBO, Nike, the NFL and Budweiser, Kaiser Permanente, and State Farm, among other companies and brands, according to its website.

Ketchum promoted Wool to the new role of chief integration officer in September 2018, and tasked her with speeding up the adoption of new products and services across the agency.

Wool started at Ketchum in 2001 as director of the agency’s sports network. She was named partner in 2009. In 2014, she was made president of Ketchum Sports & Entertainment.

Ketchum did not immediately comment on Wool’s departure.

She also helped create Ketchum’s influencer offering, and has overseen global teams and initiatives such as Ketchum’s Olympic sponsorship campaign.

Before joining Ketchum, Wool was a 10-year veteran of Edelman, where she focused on sports and sponsorship marketing.