PRWeek and BU launch third Communications Bellwether Survey

The 2020 Communications Bellwether Survey is accepting responses as PRWeek and BU instigate their annual in-depth review of the PR industry.

The survey was initially launched in 2018 as part of PRWeek 20th anniversary celebrations in the U.S.

It identifies the key trends shaping the world of PR, the increased interaction between marketing and communications, the skills required by the next generation of communicators and much more. This year there are some special questions about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on communications and the PR industry.

PR pros can take part in the confidential survey by taking a few minutes to complete the survey here. The full survey results will be unveiled in October. As in previous years, a premium edition of the survey with exclusive extra content and analysis will be made available.

"It’s gratifying to see how quickly the Bellwether Survey has become the most credible temperature gauge for an industry in flux,” said Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director of PRWeek. "At this time particularly, there has never been more need for credible and authentic research to shine a light on industry trends and help plot a path to the future."

PRWeek is working on the survey with Donald Wright, BU’s Harold Burson professor and chair in public relations, and Arunima Krishna, assistant professor of public relations, as well as Ray Kotcher, professor of the practice, public relations, and former CEO of Omnicom PR firm Ketchum.

Ray Kotcher, Professor of the Practice of Public Relations, Boston University College of Communication, said: "In these unsettling times, we believe this year’s study is more relevant than ever. The results will provide corporates and agencies with deep, germane insights, and students with a perspective on the professional environment they hope to enter. We are grateful to the industry’s professional societies and organizations that participate in the survey and help gather this important information."

The study’s questionnaire has been approved for human subject research by the BU Institutional Review Board process. The work has been peer reviewed and presented at academic association meetings, winning awards and accolades, and appears in a refereed academic journal.